NVIDIA has a new GeForce RTX 3050, and it's built on Ada Lovelace

There's a new GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU and it will use a bigger chip than the GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, with newer Ada Lovelace architecture.

Yes, there is another. According to sources, NVIDIA isn't entirely done with the GeForce RTX 30 Series, and the company plans to release a new version of the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. What makes this interesting is that this will be an Ampere 8nm generation GPU built with current-gen Ada Lovelace architecture and advanced node technology.

2

The new GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU will use a bigger chip than the GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There is a GeForce RTX 4050 in the laptop space (we've yet to see one for the desktop graphics card market), so there's a valid reason for NVIDIA to revamp the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU with Ada tech - as it would lead to a more efficient and compact GPU.

The news of this new GeForce RTX 3050 arrives via The PC ID Repository, which lists a new entry in the form of the AD106M[GeForce RTX 3050 A Laptop GPU]. Per NVIDIA's GPU naming, AD refers to Ada Lovelace architecture. The existing GeForce RTX 3050 uses the Ampere-based GA107 chip.

Videocardz.com has spotted the new "GeForce RTX 3050 A Laptop GPU" in NVIDIA's latest driver release to confirm that the new GPU is accurate and coming soon. To make things even more interesting, the fact that it uses AD106 (in 'M' mobile form) over AD107 means that it's using tech seen in the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and not the GeForce RTX 4060 or GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

AD106, as seen in the RTX 4060 Ti, features 4,352 CUDA Cores, whereas the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU only needs/uses 2048 CUDA Cores. So we're looking at another significantly cut-down GPU, as seen in a recent batch of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs using cut-down RTX 4090 GPU chips.

There are currently no laptops listed or confirmed that will use this new Ada GeForce RTX 3050; however, we are keen to see if it will be more efficient while delivering the same level of performance.