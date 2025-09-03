Here's the full leaked details on RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, RTX 5070 SUPER in October

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to launch the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series in late 2025, featuring the RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB, and RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB with faster GDDR7 memory and 7-16% performance gains. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti will be discontinued by October 2025.

NVIDIA will be launching its new GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards later this year, with new leaks detailing the upcoming RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER also with 24GB, and the RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB graphics cards.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we have details on the purported GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SUPER which will have 24GB as well, and the RTX 5070 SUPER with 18GB, each faster versions of GDDR7. MLID says that the RTX 5080 SUPER could be priced between $999 and $1199, the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER at between $749 and $799, and lastly the RTX 5070 SUPER at between $549 and $599.

As for performance uplifts, MLID says the new RTX 5080 SUPER will have between 9-16% more performance over the RTX 5080. The RTX 5070 Ti SUPER will have more VRAM (24GB versus 16GB on the RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER) and between 7-11% more performance over the RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER. Lastly, the RTX 5070 SUPER will have 8-12% more performance over the non-SUPER variant.

The RTX 5080 SUPER will have the same 24GB GDDR7 capacity, but speeds will increase to a slightly-faster 32Gbps from 30Gbps on the RTX 5080 non-SUPER, and a power limit of 450W. The RTX 5070 Ti SUPER will have 24GB GDDR7 capacity which is a big upgrade from the 16GB on the RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER.

$999 - $1199 = RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB with 10752 CUDA cores, 32Gbps GDDR7, 415W power = 9-16% perf uplift

= RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB with 10752 CUDA cores, 32Gbps GDDR7, 415W power = 9-16% perf uplift $749 - $799 = RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift

= RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift $549 - $599 = RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB with 6400 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 275W+ power = 8-12% perf uplift

Onto specs, the RTX 5080 SUPER and RTX 5070 Ti SUPER share the same CUDA core counts as their non-SUPER counterparts, with 10752 and 8960 CUDA core counts. NVIDIA will reportedly boost the CUDA core count of the RTX 5070 SUPER than its non-SUPER counterpart, with 6400 CUDA cores versus 6144 cores on the RTX 5070 non-SUPER.

MLID notes that "probably the most exciting thing" he was told is that NVIDIA plans to EOL (end of life) the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards this October... next month. The leaker continues that this directly points to NVIDIA wanting to offer more than 16GB consistently above the $550 pricing level.

The RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5070 SUPER will reportedly be launching in Q4 2025, but MLID says there is a chance the RTX 5080 SUPER doesn't launch until Q1 2026, so that NVIDIA could use the faster 36Gbps GDDR7 memory chips.