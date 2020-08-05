TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA reportedly discontinues GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card

According to the latest reports from China, NVIDIA is no longer making the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER -- it has been discontinued.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 10:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are another step closer to Ampere, with NVIDIA reportedlyt discontinuing the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. This isn't the first time we heard about the GeForce RTX 20 series being discontinued, with the first rumors popping up back in July 2020.

NVIDIA reportedly discontinues GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card 06 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from Chinese site MyDrivers, which reports that NVIDIA has "completely discontinued" the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

The last batch of Turing-based GPUs has been dispatched, with no further orders on the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER to be accepted. GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER is now EOL = end of life. This list will eventually, where I'm sure the wheels are already rolling, to discontinue the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2070.

Done.https://www.tweaktown.com/news/73745/nvidia-stops-making-rtx-20-series-ramps-to-geforce-30/index.html

Buy at Amazon

ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 Super Overclocked 8G EVO (DUAL-RTX-2070S-O8G-EVO)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$529.99
$559.99$529.99$478.05
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2020 at 8:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.