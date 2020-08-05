NVIDIA reportedly discontinues GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card

According to the latest reports from China, NVIDIA is no longer making the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER -- it has been discontinued.

We are another step closer to Ampere, with NVIDIA reportedlyt discontinuing the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. This isn't the first time we heard about the GeForce RTX 20 series being discontinued, with the first rumors popping up back in July 2020.

The news is coming from Chinese site MyDrivers, which reports that NVIDIA has "completely discontinued" the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

The last batch of Turing-based GPUs has been dispatched, with no further orders on the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER to be accepted. GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER is now EOL = end of life. This list will eventually, where I'm sure the wheels are already rolling, to discontinue the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2070.

Done.https://www.tweaktown.com/news/73745/nvidia-stops-making-rtx-20-series-ramps-to-geforce-30/index.html