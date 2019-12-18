PlayStation 5 to support 8K gaming, Sony confirms
PS5's 8K output isn't just for video, Sony confirms it'll play games at 8K too
Remember when Sony said the PlayStation 5 would support 8K? That wasn't just for video playback. The system's next-gen Zen 2 and Navi GPU-powered SoC will apparently play games in 7680x4320 resolution too.
Sony actually confirmed the PS5 will support 8K gaming back in October, where it also confirmed the PS5 would have an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU as well as an RDNA-powered GPU (likely a second-gen Navi GPU because of native ray tracing support). "Up to 8K resolution output for games," reads the post.
This actually aligns with previous reports of PlayStation 5's 8K capabilities.
Back in December 2018, Sony showed off its new CLEDIS line of wall-sized displays that sport 8K 120Hz playback. An unannounced Gran Turismo game was shown off as a tech demo on the CLEDIS wall display, and it's possible the game could've been running on a PlayStation 5 devkit.
Way before that in August 2017, Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi was pushing 8K assets into GT Sport. It's likely the team was preparing its 8K render, asset, and texture pipeline for the PlayStation 5, which should launch with Gran Turismo 7 in 2020.
So can the PlayStation 5 actually push 8K gaming? No one knows for sure since the PS5's chip is heavily customized. But we should still expect heavy upscaling with 8K gaming, and it'll probably only be available for first-party games that pull every last drop of power from the PS5.
Sony has been involved with Navi's creation right at the start.
Similar to how the 14nm Polaris was made for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and injected with splashes of Vega, AMD designed its Navi graphics architecture with Sony's direct feedback, so we should expect the PS5's custom SoC to push Navi to impressive heights.
Apart from the higher-end GPU and CPU synergy, devs will have access to other tools like a customized SSD that could feature cache acceleration tech for instant loading and data processing.
This way devs will be able to massively optimize their rendering pipelines and push assets directly into the game without having to load unnecessary data blocks.
The entire system's components will work together to push 8K gaming--the GDDR6 RAM, the Navi GPU and Zen 2 CPU, and the SSD.
Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 in a special event in February 2020. The console will release in Holiday 2020, and it may cost $499.
PlayStation 5 specs and details:
PlayStation 5 specs and details:
- Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 8-core, 16 thread CPU
- Navi, Zen SoC uses new AMD RDNA 2.0 architecture
- Ultra-fast SSD
- Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
- Ray-tracing enabled
- 8K output for gaming
- Plays all PS4 games
- Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
- New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
