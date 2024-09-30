PS5 Pro won't use AI-powered Frame Generation at first: new games will benefit from PSSR

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro probably doesn't feature any AI-based Frame Generation (due to timing) but upcoming games will benefit from PSSR.

PS5 Pro won't use AI-powered Frame Generation at first: new games will benefit from PSSR
Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console won't have any AI-powered frame generation technology because of a few reasons: one of those being timing.

In their recent podcast, Digital Foundry talked about the lack of any AI-powered frame generation technology on the PS5 Pro, and that it's not there because of a lack of timing. Sony started working on the chip (co-developed by AMD, fabbed by TSMC) before NVIDIA's kick-ass DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology was born.

Not just that, but machine learning hardware inside of the PS5 Pro was co-developed by AMD, and while it's not amazing on its own -- so Sony leads into the image quality enhancements of the machine learning hardware inside of the PS5 Pro.

If there's a need for frame generation technology, the DF staffers talked about using AMD FSR 3 frame generation that will work hand-in-hand with PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology in the new PS5 Pro console.

Sony is dabbling in AI upscaling leading into its PS5 Pro but more so with its next-generation PlayStation 6 console, so the PS5 Pro is the perfect starting position for Sony's research (along with AMD) into AI, with PSSR being the first (major) step.

  • PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
  • 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
  • 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
  • AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
  • PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.
