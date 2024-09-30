PS5 Pro won't use AI-powered Frame Generation at first: new games will benefit from PSSR

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro probably doesn't feature any AI-based Frame Generation (due to timing) but upcoming games will benefit from PSSR.

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console won't have any AI-powered frame generation technology because of a few reasons: one of those being timing.

In their recent podcast, Digital Foundry talked about the lack of any AI-powered frame generation technology on the PS5 Pro, and that it's not there because of a lack of timing. Sony started working on the chip (co-developed by AMD, fabbed by TSMC) before NVIDIA's kick-ass DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology was born.

Not just that, but machine learning hardware inside of the PS5 Pro was co-developed by AMD, and while it's not amazing on its own -- so Sony leads into the image quality enhancements of the machine learning hardware inside of the PS5 Pro.

If there's a need for frame generation technology, the DF staffers talked about using AMD FSR 3 frame generation that will work hand-in-hand with PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) technology in the new PS5 Pro console.

Sony is dabbling in AI upscaling leading into its PS5 Pro but more so with its next-generation PlayStation 6 console, so the PS5 Pro is the perfect starting position for Sony's research (along with AMD) into AI, with PSSR being the first (major) step.

