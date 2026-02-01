LG suspends development of 8K OLED and 8K LCD TVs, the 8K TV dream is now over (for now)

LG was the only TV maker still making 8K OLED TVs and 8K LCD TVs... not anymore, as LG pulls out of making anymore huge 8K TVs moving forward.

TL;DR: LG has officially exited the 8K TV market, discontinuing both 8K OLED and LCD models due to limited content, poor market demand, and technical challenges like HDMI 2.1 compression issues. Despite pioneering 8K OLED since 2019, LG paused development, awaiting improved market conditions before resuming.

LG has officially pulled out of making 8K TVs in both 8K OLED and 8K LCD form, following the footsteps of both Sony and TCL in recent times leaving the 8K TV market.

In a new report from FlatpanelsHD, which talked to LG to confirm the news, LG has left the 8K TV market. 8K TVs have been mostly a flop so far, with almost zero content in the form of movies and TV shows, and while a super-high-end gaming PC can play 8K... they're not the target market.

There has been heavily misleading 8K upscaling marketing, and most high-end 4K TVs outperform 8K TVs in picture quality. Sony enabled 8K support on its high-end PlayStation 5 Pro console in late 2024, but there wasn't a big shift in the market, which brings us to another issue: most 8K TVs don't accept compressed 8K signals over HDMI 2.1.

LG launched its first 8K OLED TV all the way back in 2019 when it unleashed the 88-inch Z9, refreshing it with a new 8K OLED TV in 2022 with the ZX, as well as adding a 77-inch model, and then annual upgrades with the Z1, Z2, and Z3. The Z3 stayed until 2024 and 2025, but was officially discontinued in late 2025 with no successor announced at CES 2026.

LG Display has even confirmed with FlatpanelsHD that the "development of 8K OLED panels has also been put on hold, although it is ready to restart it, if market conditions change".