Sony: 'don't expect too many games' to run at 8K 60FPS on the PS5 Pro, but Gran Turismo 7 does

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro is capable of 8K 60FPS gaming, but the company says to not expect many games to run at 8K, but Gran Turismo 7 will.

I've got to admit, I was surprised to see Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console capable of running games at 8K -- even if it's with AI-powered PSSR upscaling -- but the company is making sure our expectations aren't too high. Gran Turismo 7 will run at 8K on the PS5 Pro, which is exciting... but it won't be every game.

This is just a $699 console after all, and not some $6000+ gaming PC with a $2500+ graphics card that is magnitudes faster than the PS5 Pro. Anyway, in a new interview with IGN, PlayStation Senior Principal Product Manager, Toshi Aoki said that while the PS5 Pro has 8K gaming support, "that's not our headline".

Aoki explained: "So even with the PS5 Pro, we do have 8K games support, but that's not our headline. It's more of the cherry on the cake...if you are one of the small percentage of people who have an 8K TV, you could get that from supported games. It is something that we have to work together with developers and also the TV manufacturers in the future....But right now we are really focused on the main use cases, which is 4K TV owners having that high-level visual fidelity and playing at [60 FPS]".

Aoki also confirmed that Sony has been working on the tweaked PlayStation 5 Pro console before the standard PS5 was released in November 2020. He added: "We started discussing it before the PS5 actually came out... because the PS5 specs were already locked in. We were ready to launch and everything. We knew, of course, as you mentioned, technologies evolve every year".