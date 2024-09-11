Sony confirms PS5 Pro ray-tracing comes from AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 Radeon hardware

Sony also confirms that it pushed AMD to improve its RT hardware, which is why the next-generation of Radeon cards will feature a big ray-tracing upgrade.

It's been one of the biggest gaming hardware stories of the week (and month): Sony has officially announced the existence of the PlayStation 5 Pro console while offering a quick look at the specs and features. While most of the community's feedback has been focused on the hefty $699 USD price tag, the beefed-up GPU does represent a big upgrade over the baseline PS5 hardware.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony has confirmed that the GPU features 67% more Compute Units, faster memory, up to 45% improved performance, and two to three times the ray-tracing or RT performance. That last bit will be a proper generational upgrade compared to the RDNA 2.5 or the 'almost RDNA 3 hardware' inside the baseline PS5 console.

How Sony achieved this is pretty simple: the RT hardware inside the PlayStation 5 Pro comes from AMD's next-generation Radeon graphics hardware, or RDNA 4. This has been confirmed by Mark Cerny, Sony's lead PlayStation system architect.

"PS5 Pro uses the new advanced [ray tracing] feature sets that AMD created as the next step in their roadmap architecture," Mark Cerny told CNET. "But if you look around, there are no other AMD GPUs that use it yet. We motivated the development, and I'm very happy we did so - the response from the developers has been extraordinarily great."

This statement is important because it confirms that Sony pushed AMD to improve its ray-tracing hardware, which has struggled to keep up with NVIDIA and GeForce RTX in the PC space. Thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro, the next generation of Radeon graphics cards for PC will also include a massive 2X or 3X boost to RT performance - a game changer for Radeon.