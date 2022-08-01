All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI's ultra premium MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard PCB teased, and WOW

MSI's ultra-premium MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard PCB design leaked, 24+2+1 phase VRM design, M-VISION dashboard, and so much more.

Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 10:55 PM CDT
MSI is preparing quite the monster motherboard with its upcoming ultra-premium MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, where we now have a PCB design that's been leaked and get to ogle at.

Wccftech posted up the PCB design of the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, with its gigantic E-ATX form factor measuring in at a huge 305 x 288mm. MSI will be using AMD's powerful new X670E chipset, which will give PCIe 5.0 abilities to next-gen graphics cards and M.2 NVMe SSDs.

For the geeks: we have 24-pin ATX power, dual 8-pin and dual 6-pin power connectors that one of them being dedicated to USB Power Delivery of up to 60W. MSI is using a monster 24+2+1 phase VRM and 105A Power Stage design. If we compare this against MSI's current MEG X570 GODLIKE, which has just 14 phases for the CPU... the new X670E GODLIKE is a crazy upgrade.

You'll be able to install up to 128GB of DDR5 memory on the MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, with support for DDR5-5600+ (OC) memory but MSI hasn't been clear on the fastest DDR5 memory that can be installed into their ultra-premium mobo.

Storage-wise, we have 4 x M.2 slots that one of which will support the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard that can drive up to 14GB/sec+ without an issue. You'll also have 3 x PCIe 4.0 x4 slos that are attached to the dual X670 PCH configuration.

3 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots are attached to the CPU, where you can run a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 graphics card at full bandwidth, or you can run dual graphics cards with PCIe 5.0 x8 each while the remaining PCIe 5.0 slot is saved for x4 bandwidth only. You could use that for a PCIe 5.0-capable RAID card and some super-fast SSDs.

MSI looks to include its "M-VISION" dashboard on the MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, which should arrive in the form of an on-board display that will display system information, and more. You will be able to launch MSI apps or play YouTube videos, amongst other things.

MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE Motherboard Full Feature List

  • Support For AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs (AM5) Socket
  • 24+2+1 Phase (105A) CPU VRM Design
  • Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors For CPU
  • Four DDR5 DIMM Slots (Up To 128 GB Capacities)
  • EXPO Support With DDR5-5600+ Memory Support
  • 10 Layer & 2 Oz Copper PCB Design
  • Three x16 PCIe Gen 5 Slots (x16/x8/x8 Electrical)
  • Four M.2 Slots (1x Gen 5, 3x Gen 4)
  • M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks For M.2 Slots
  • Steel Reinforced PCIe and Memory Slots
  • Dual X670E "Promontory" PCH Dies
  • 8 SATA III Ports, Dual USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 Ports (With 60W PD Charging0
  • Dual Front Panel USB 3.0 Headers
