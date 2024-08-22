GIGABYTE's high-end X870E AORUS MASTER: beast mobo for Zen 5, supports 256GB DDR5-8200 RAM

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its monster new X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard: ready for AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs, USB4, and oh-so-much more.

Inside, the new X870E chipset doesn't offer anything new over the X670E chipset apart from more USB4 ports and more I/O connectivity in general, but that doesn't stop motherboard manufacturers like GIGABYTE from putting in the work on a new mobo like the X870E AORUS MASTER.

GIGABYTE's new X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard features an 8-layer PCB design with 16+2+2 Twin Digital VRM. Each of the power stages is rated to support up to 110A to ensure stability during overclocking, while power to the CPU is delivered through 2 x 8-pin EPS power connectors at the top of the X870E AORUS MASTER.

We've got support for a monster amount of RAM, with the X870E AORUS MASTER supporting up to 256GB of DDR5-8200 memory (4 x 64GB sticks), as well as support for AMD EXPO to ensure the RAM modules hit their advertised speed without you needing to tinker around in the BIOS.

GIGABYTE provides 3 x PCIe 16x slots (supporting PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 standards) with 4 x M.2 SSD connectors with 3 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs and 1 x PCIe 4.0 native M.2 SSD supported on the X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard. There's also 6 x SATA ports if you need even more storage.

AMD's new X870E chipset supports a huge array of connectivity options, with the GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER featuring ultra-fast Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 through its QCNCM865 adapter, enthusiast-class 5GbE ethernetrLAN, and a multitude of USB support. We're talking USB 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Gen 1, Type-C ports, and more.

GIGABYTE includes an EZ-Latch Plus feature on its X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard, which allows for a screwless design and easy installation of your M.2 SSDs and PCIe devices.

As for when GIGABYTE's new X870E AORUS MASTER motherboard will be available, that'll be in September. You'll want to pair this motherboard with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU based on the new Zen 5 architecture. There are 4 to choose from right now (listed below) but you'd want to put a Ryzen 9 9950X or Ryzen 9 9900X in this bad boy at the least. Alternatively, you could wait for the Ryzen 9000X3D processors that will be here in the next few months.

Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $649

Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $499

Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359

Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279

