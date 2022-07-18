MSI X670 + B650 motherboards should have screwless M.2 SSD access

MSI is making it much easier to install an M.2 SSD into their next-gen AMD X670 + B650 motherboards: screwless M.2 SSD installs.

MSI detailed one of the user-friendly functions of its next-gen AMD X670 + B650-based motherboards during its recent MSI Insider Livestream.

We are to expect MSI to use screwless + toolless M.2 SSD installation on its new X670 + B650 motherboards, something that MSI is calling "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" that lets users install an M.2 SSD under the Shield Frozr M.2 heat sink... all without any screws or tools required.

MSI's upcoming MEG + MPG family of X670 and B650 motherboards will have the new "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" feature, including the MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E ACE, the MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi, and many others. For the motherboards without the "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" feature, you'll have EZ M.2 clips that also allow for simple installation, where you can slide the M.2 SSD under the non-Shield Frozr M.2 heat sink.