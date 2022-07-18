All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI X670 + B650 motherboards should have screwless M.2 SSD access

MSI is making it much easier to install an M.2 SSD into their next-gen AMD X670 + B650 motherboards: screwless M.2 SSD installs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 6:26 PM CDT
MSI detailed one of the user-friendly functions of its next-gen AMD X670 + B650-based motherboards during its recent MSI Insider Livestream.

MSI X670 + B650 motherboards should have screwless M.2 SSD access 01 | TweakTown.com
We are to expect MSI to use screwless + toolless M.2 SSD installation on its new X670 + B650 motherboards, something that MSI is calling "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" that lets users install an M.2 SSD under the Shield Frozr M.2 heat sink... all without any screws or tools required.

MSI's upcoming MEG + MPG family of X670 and B650 motherboards will have the new "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" feature, including the MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E ACE, the MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi, and many others. For the motherboards without the "Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr" feature, you'll have EZ M.2 clips that also allow for simple installation, where you can slide the M.2 SSD under the non-Shield Frozr M.2 heat sink.

MSI X670 + B650 motherboards should have screwless M.2 SSD access 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$699.99$699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2022 at 12:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

