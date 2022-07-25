All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD to 'carpet bomb' reviews of its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at launch

AMD planning to launch 'entire initial Zen 4 lineup on day one' alongside X670E and X670 motherboards, ready to unleash on Intel.

Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 9:52 PM CDT
AMD is ramping up very quickly into its next-gen Zen 4 CPU architecture launch, with the latest rumors teasing AMD is sending out NDAs for Zen 4 CPUs, and that they're wanting to "carpet bomb" reviews for multiple Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in their lineup at launch.

In his latest video, Tom at Moore's Law is Dead explains: "For day one, they want to CARPET BOMB reviews for multiple SKUs in the lineup and they will be launching these with X670E and X670, but they're launching B650E and B650 later. That's why you're not hearing as many details the 650 motherboards yet, they are going to launch later, their premium ones are launching first".

"AMD is ready, they want to launch a full month before Intel and that's because neither of them are sure who will win what crowns besides efficiency, which of course they're both expecting to go to AMD".

In the July Update video, Tom explains that his sources have told him that AMD is sending out NDAs for Zen 4 now and that it's "more than on schedule for September". Tom continued, adding that last month he heart about AM5 motherboard issues, noting that "they're all fixed" now.

AMD is "currently planning" on launching the entire stack of Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs at launch, at once, on day one... as well as the next-gen X670E + X670 motherboards but B650E + B650 will be launching later.

