MSI accidentally teases 'AMD EXPO' DDR5 memory overclocking technology

AMD hasn't confirmed it yet, but MSI kinda did: EXPO technology appears on MSI X670 slides, DDR5 memory overclocking technology.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 7:46 AM CDT
AMD has outed its enthusiast-grade X670E + X670 chipsets and a bunch of new motherboards are being announced, with MSI accidentally revealing AMD's new DDR5 memory overclocking technology.

MSI outed AMD's new "EXPO" technology, which popped its head up inside of MSI's own X670 launch slides... but AMD didn't make a mention of it. MSI has asked other websites to remove the post, as it seems mentions of EXPO is triggering alarm bells for the company, or it could be completely wrong.

We have no idea what AMD's new EXPO technology is going to do exactly, but there are some things that AMD didn't share, that MSI shared through the leaked slides. We know that AMD is claiming just 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes, but MSI is saying there will be 28 PCIe 5.0 lanes (this could change, could be a mistake, or could be a future SKU).

You can see that there is a "TDP" of between 65W and 170W on AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and the 28 lanes of PCIe 5.0 goodness. Ex-TweakTown staffer Paul Alcorn tweeted not long after, saying that "AMD has confirmed that the 170W figure for AM5 is PPT, not TDP".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

