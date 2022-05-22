MSI's beast X670E CARBON motherboard teased, +more X670E boards

MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 series motherboards have just been teased ahead of Computex 2022, with the introduction of the MSI X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E CARBON WIFI, and X670-P WIFI.

The beast new MSI X670E CARBON motherboard looks amazing, with the team at MSI tweaking the board enough to give it a slick new look, and underneath we have a PCIe 5.0-capable SSD slot and what should be a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 connector.

It seems MSI is tapping the higher-end X670E chipset from AMD for its flagship new motherboards, while the lower-end of its stack uses the X670 chipset: the MSI X670-P WIFI. MSI's new X670E CARBON motherboard reportedly has a beefy 90A power delivery, while the PRO X670-P WIFI has 80A of power delivery.

We also have some great connectivity on the back: HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 with 4K 120Hz on the motherboard. Very, very cool to see. MSI is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on their new X670-based motherboards.