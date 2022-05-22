All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI's beast X670E CARBON motherboard teased, +more X670E boards

MSI teases its next-gen X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E CARBON WIFI, & X670-P WIFI motherboards ahead of Computex 2022 next week.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 6:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 series motherboards have just been teased ahead of Computex 2022, with the introduction of the MSI X670E GODLIKE, X670E ACE, X670E CARBON WIFI, and X670-P WIFI.

MSI's beast X670E CARBON motherboard teased, +more X670E boards 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The beast new MSI X670E CARBON motherboard looks amazing, with the team at MSI tweaking the board enough to give it a slick new look, and underneath we have a PCIe 5.0-capable SSD slot and what should be a next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 connector.

It seems MSI is tapping the higher-end X670E chipset from AMD for its flagship new motherboards, while the lower-end of its stack uses the X670 chipset: the MSI X670-P WIFI. MSI's new X670E CARBON motherboard reportedly has a beefy 90A power delivery, while the PRO X670-P WIFI has 80A of power delivery.

MSI's beast X670E CARBON motherboard teased, +more X670E boards 02 | TweakTown.com

We also have some great connectivity on the back: HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 with 4K 120Hz on the motherboard. Very, very cool to see. MSI is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on their new X670-based motherboards.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$324.99
$324.99$329.99$450.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2022 at 5:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.