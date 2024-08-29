MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard teased: the most powerful board for AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs

MSI's next-gen flagship MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard teased: ready for Zen 5, but also ready for next-gen Zen CPUs with an absolutely BEAST design.

MSI has just teased its next-gen MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, which looks absolutely over-the-top and we love to see it, with 28 phases of VRM design ready for overclocked Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and future-gen Zen chips.

The new MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard should rock a huge 288 x 304.8mm design, using the same E-ATX form factor as the current-gen X670E GODLIKE board. MSI provides an insane 28 power phases and 110A power stages, which is one more VRRM over the X670E GODLIKE which had 105A power stages.

There are 2 x 8-pin power connectors to feed into the MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, with 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that support over DDR5-8000+ speeds and up to 256GB of DDR5 if you've got the latest 64GB DDR5 memory modules.

MSI's new flagship MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard also has a dedicated 8-pin power connector near the dual X870E PCHs that will provide more power to the PCIe lanes to support next-gen multi-GPU solutions including NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

MSI's new MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard key features:

Support For AMD Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 Desktop CPUs (AM5) Socket

28 Phase (110A) CPU VRM Design

Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors For CPU

Four DDR5 DIMM Slots (Up To 256 GB Capacities)

EXPO Support With DDR5-8000+ Memory Support

10 Layer & 2 Oz Copper PCB Design

8 USB Type-C Ports (2x 40Gbps, 1x 20 Gbps, 5x10 Gbps)

Two x16 PCIe Gen 5 Slots (x16/x8 Electrical)

Five M.2 Slots (2x Gen 5, 3x Gen 4)

M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks For M.2 Slots

Steel Reinforced PCIe and Memory Slots

Dual X870E PCH Dies

Additional 8-pin connector for PCIe power (RTX 50 support)

4x SATA III Ports

You'll want to pair this motherboard with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU based on the new Zen 5 architecture. There are 4 to choose from right now (listed below) but you'd want to put a Ryzen 9 9950X or Ryzen 9 9900X in this bad boy at the least. Alternatively, you could wait for the Ryzen 9000X3D processors that will be here in the next few months.