AMD leaker: Zen 4 IPC 40% higher 'just f***ing NOT gonna be that high'

AMD has been out in a not-so-panicked damage control post-Computex 2022, where expectations of Zen 4 processors are kind of all over the place... until now. AMD is clearing things up, and now one of the biggest leakers of Zen 4 content is out with a monster new 40-minute video.

We've been hearing all sorts of crazy rumors about IPC performance on Zen 4, where all the way back in February 2021 we were fielding "around 40% faster" IPC performance over Zen 3 for the new Zen 4 architecture. AMD has said it'll be over 15%, but we know it'll be higher than that.

In his latest video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead says (beautifully): "other leakers have apparently been saying that it's (IPC) gonna be above 25%, 30%, 40% IPC and it's just fucking NOT gonna be that high, and so if AMD looks around and sees some of these fake leakers still get a lot of time on websites. They do not want people to be disappointed by say a 20-30% higher single-threading increase on high-end SKUs, a 15% or higher or higher single-threading increase on lower-end SKUs... they want you to be excited by that because that is a big gen-over-gen increase".

Tom continued: "AMD wants to swat away the craziest suggestions for performance because this is something that is plaguing from some of these fake leakers, gen-over-gen every-dang-years, that some people are always disappointed by AMD's numbers... like when they tell you "RDNA3 is going to triple performance" even though I'm telling you it's not and I've been telling you it's not for a year... some people tell you these estimates... you get disappointed when it doubles performance and AMD wants to get way ahead of that".

Finishing off, he adds: "they just way overcorrected for what was necessary to set expectations".

I agree wholeheartedly... AMD is getting out ahead of the BS, removing the cooler shenanigans that Intel experienced at Computex 2018. If you don't remember, Intel "forgot" to mention that its 28-core, 56-thread CPU was overclocked to 5GHz during a demo at Computex.