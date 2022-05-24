All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI unveils X670E + X670 family of mobos, led by MEG X670E GODLIKE

MSI unveils its AMD Zen 4-ready X670E + X670 mobos: MEG X670E GODLIKE, MEG X670E ACE, MPG X670E CARBON WIFI, and PRO X670-P WIFI.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 7:30 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has proudly announced its new flock of X670E and X670 motherboards, ready for the new worlds of AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" CPUs.

MSI unveils X670E + X670 family of mobos, led by MEG X670E GODLIKE 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The star of MSI's new X670 family of motherboards is the new flagship MEG X670E GODLIKE, followed by the MEG X670E ACE motherboard. MSI's huge new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard features an E-ATX form factor, with 24+2 VRM phases and 105A Smart Power Stage.

MSI is cooling its new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard with its Stacked fin array design heat sink, as well as a heat pipe that takes away heat in the middle of gaming or benchmarking. We have 4 x DDR5 RAM slots for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as 1 x PCIe 5.0-ready M.2 slot (PCIe 5.0 x4) while there's 4 x on-board M.2 slots on the board. MSI even includes an M.2 XPANDER-Z GEN5 DUAL add-on card with the MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard, giving you another 2 x more PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots.

MSI unveils X670E + X670 family of mobos, led by MEG X670E GODLIKE 09 | TweakTown.com

MSI explains: "Our MEG Series have more features than ever on our MEG X670E GODLIKE and MEG X670E ACE motherboards. The MEG Series adopt E-ATX PCB size and have up to 24+2 VRM phases with 105A Smart Power Stage. They are cooled by a Stacked fin array design heat sink as a well as a heat-pipe to dissipate heat effectively while maintaining at peak performance".

"There is also a MOSFET baseplate for more heat dissipation for the VRM while the Metal backplate is there to help protect the PCB as well as keeping the rigidity of the board. The MEG Series motherboards are equipped with up to 4 onboard M.2 slots including 1 M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot and a M.2 XPANDER-Z GEN5 DUAL add-on card inside the box for 2 additional PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots for ultimate experience".

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$328.99
$324.90$315.98$398.86
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 7:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, msi.com, amd3d.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.