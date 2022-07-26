All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs to be announced in August, get ready!

AMD will be showing its partners their next-gen X670E motherboards at its AMD 'Meet The Expert' panel, it kicks off on August 5.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 8:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD will be talking to its partners on August 5 about its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and new enthusiast-grade X670E motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs to be announced in August, get ready! 01 | TweakTown.com

The company teased its upcoming "Exclusive Look at Partner Products: A Showcase of The New AM5 Motherboards" for business partners and customers who are eager to learn more about AMD's next-gen products, taking place on August 5 at 12:00 AM Taiwan time (9 AM PT). We should expect the Zen 4 + X670E launch shortly after.

It seems that there are a lot of... let's just say convenient leaks about AMD's new Zen 4 products (including the next-gen 600-series motherboards) over the last few months. This is another one of those leaks, but it doesn't matter... we know it's coming, and it's coming real soon.

The summary of the event explains "supporting the recent launch of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, the new AMD AM5 chipset offers high power performance across gaming, creating, and intensive computing tasks. Supporting DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 for the world's fastest NVMe storage, the AM5 platform introduces more performance, power, and possibilities than ever before".

"In this webinar, join experts Mike Yang, Michiel Berkhout, Anny Hsu, Juan J. Guerrero, and Sofos Oikonomou. Learn about upcoming motherboards from partners such as ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, and MSI on how their AM5 motherboards introduce cutting-edge features to the market and unlock the full power of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00$548.89$543.18
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2022 at 8:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.