MSI unveils MEG X870E GODLIKE mobo: ready for AMD Zen 5 CPUs, Gen5 SSDs, next-gen GPUs, more

MSI has officially unleashed its beast MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, designed for enthusiasts to enjoy the pinnacle of PC building, overclocking, and performance. Just marvel in its beauty:

The new MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard is an absolute beast, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs. MSI is using its awesome Dynamic Dashboard in its third-gen now, with a 3.99-inch LCD screen on the motherboard, with MEG X870 GODLIKE mobo owners able to use Dynamic Dashboard III to monitor your hardware, troubleshoot your issues, check BIOS update status, display a clock, and more personalization.

MSI is taking cable management seriously with the MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, with EZ Link design handling most of the front panel headers, fan headers, and RGB headers into the EZ Bridge and EZ Control Hub, making for a super-clean look.

You've got 5 x M.2 slots on the MEG Z870E GODLIKE, with a brand-new M.2 XPANDER-Z SLIDER GEN5 card that gives you another 2 x M.2 Gen5 SSD slots, where you can swap them in and out without even opening your case.

MSI wouldn't be launching a new beast Zen 5-ready flagship X870E motherboard without a huge power delivery system, with the MEG X870E GODLIKE featuring a 27-phase (24+2+1) Duet Rail Power System that has premium 110A Smart Power Stages.

There is some ultra-enthusiast-grade 10GbE + 5GbE networking on the MEG X870E GODLIKE, and WI-Fi 7 built-in.

The new X870E chipset has USB4 support built-in, with the motherboard featuring 8 x USB Type-A and 7 x USB Type-C (and 2 x USB Type-C on the front) with up to 60W power delivery. Huge amounts of I/O on the MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard.

