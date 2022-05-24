All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD: yeah, our Zen 4 CPU '5.5GHz demo' was at stock, NO overclocking

AMD confirms its '5.5GHz' demo on Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPU was at stock settings, and NOT overclocked a t all.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 9:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD showed off a 16-core engineering sample of a Ryzen 7000 series CPU at Computex 2022, cranked up to a rather huge 5.5GHz in ES form... at stock settings, no overclocking says AMD.

AMD has now confirmed that when it was running Ghostwire: Tokyo on the Zen 4 processor, that when it was hitting 5.5GHz that it was at stock: no overclocking. The Ryzen 7000 series CPU was running at over 5.3GHz for the most part, cooler with a 280mm AIO cooler from Asetek with 32GB of DDR5-6000 CL30 memory.

The stock Zen 4 CPU was hitting 5.2GHz to 5.5GHz on all cores, with AMD wanting the world to know this is at stock and nothing special was done. Ian Cutress confirmed that AMD was using a "reference mobo" with a 280mm AIO cooler, "plugged in, no OC" and that it was the "natural" frequency of the CPU. He added that "most threads around 5.5, depends on scene/game" while "5.2-5.5 on all threads was common on the game".

AMD: yeah, our Zen 4 CPU '5.5GHz demo' was at stock, NO overclocking 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$548.99
$548.99$599.99$549.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 9:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.