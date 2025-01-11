MSI MEG PC build at CES 2025: 9800X3D CPU, Gen5 SSD, dual RTX 4080 SUPRIM X cards, 1600W PSU

TL;DR: At CES 2025, MSI showcased a stunning custom PC featuring the MEG PC Build with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, two GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, and a MEG CORELIQUID S360 AIO cooler. Housed in the MEG MAESTRO-700L-PZ chassis, this powerful setup is powered by an MSI MEG Ai1600 At CES 2025, MSI showcased a stunning custom PC featuring the MEG PC Build with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, two GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, and a MEG CORELIQUID S360 AIO cooler. Housed in the MEG MAESTRO-700L-PZ chassis, this powerful setup is powered by an MSI MEG Ai1600

MSI had an absolute beauty of a custom PC on the CES 2025 show floor, using its "MEG PC Build" which has some powerful hardware inside, including not one, but two custom GeForce RTX 4080 graphic cards.

The MSI MEG PC Build at CES 2025 featured an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, an MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, two MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, a MEG CORELIQUID S360 AIO cooler on the CPU, and 15 x MPG EZ120 ARGB fans, all connected into an MSI MEG Ai1600T PCIe5 power supply, and installed into a jaw-droppingly beautiful MEG MAESTRO-700L-PZ chassis.

MSI's choice of the 9800X3D and MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard are perfect choices for this insane PC, but the choice of the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPRIM X graphics cards over dual flagship GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM X graphics cards at the very least would've been nice to see (and the 1600W PSU can handle it).

I guess we'll be seeing a new MEG PC Build at Computex 2025 in June, running next-gen custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards (two RTX 5090s = 64GB GDDR7 memory in total, pretty cool to see) from MSI, and we can't wait. This is an astonishingly clean-looking rig, that I'd feel proud to have on my desk... so... MSI, if you need to get rid of this, you've got my address, first first install two RTX 5090s inside of it, kthxbye.

MSI hasn't released the MEG MAESTRO-700L-PZ case into the wild yet, but we're hoping that after this awesome tease at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, that it becomes a reality.