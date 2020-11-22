PS5 lets you edit screenshots and video as you play games
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console lets you edit and view screenshots and video as you play via a picture-in-picture mode.
The PS5 has a bunch of nifty features and functions that don't interrupt gameplay, like being able to edit content made with the Create button.
The PS5 is built on a few simple premises: Seamless immersion, amazing gameplay experiences, and functionality. The console's high-speed SSD allows games to actually respect your time with ultra-fast loading. But the PS5 also saves you time with its uniquely-layered UI.
The system will actually let you do many things while you're gaming. The new control center quick-launch bar lets you navigate to critical settings like downloads/uploads, check friend messages, and even launch music. Pressing the PS button also brings up on-screen cards in a picture-in-picture window that lets you view, edit, and share content you've created without leaving the game.
This includes screenshots and video--even video with audio recording from the new Dualsense's built-in microphone. The edit functions are extremely rudimentary, though. Editing screenshots constitutes simple cropping and adding on-screen text. Editing video in this way just lets you trim the clip and add a cover image.
It's a neat little layered window mode that allows players to adjust content on-the-fly. You can even launch the Media Gallery from this on-screen menu. Just remember that viewing a video recording from the Media Gallery will close any gameplay session you have open.
