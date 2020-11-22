All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 lets you edit screenshots and video as you play games

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console lets you edit and view screenshots and video as you play via a picture-in-picture mode.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 5:56 PM CST
The PS5 has a bunch of nifty features and functions that don't interrupt gameplay, like being able to edit content made with the Create button.

PS5 lets you edit screenshots and video as you play games 7 | TweakTown.com
The PS5 is built on a few simple premises: Seamless immersion, amazing gameplay experiences, and functionality. The console's high-speed SSD allows games to actually respect your time with ultra-fast loading. But the PS5 also saves you time with its uniquely-layered UI.

The system will actually let you do many things while you're gaming. The new control center quick-launch bar lets you navigate to critical settings like downloads/uploads, check friend messages, and even launch music. Pressing the PS button also brings up on-screen cards in a picture-in-picture window that lets you view, edit, and share content you've created without leaving the game.

This includes screenshots and video--even video with audio recording from the new Dualsense's built-in microphone. The edit functions are extremely rudimentary, though. Editing screenshots constitutes simple cropping and adding on-screen text. Editing video in this way just lets you trim the clip and add a cover image.

It's a neat little layered window mode that allows players to adjust content on-the-fly. You can even launch the Media Gallery from this on-screen menu. Just remember that viewing a video recording from the Media Gallery will close any gameplay session you have open.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

