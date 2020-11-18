PS5 doesn't play PS4 game demos--that's why P.T. isn't supported

PS4 game demos aren't backward compatible on the PlayStation 5, which is why P.T. isn't playable on the next-gen console.

P.T. isn't playable on the PlayStation 5, but now we actually know why.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

I noticed something interesting when checking out my PSN games library on my PS5: PS4 game demos aren't backwards compatible. It's not just P.T. that's unplayable. None of the game demos I had previously downloaded on my account were playable or even downloadable on the PS5, including Resident Evil 7, NieR Automata, FIFA 14, NBA Live 14, Titanfall 2, Doom, Battlefront, NiOh 2, or even Medieval.

This would explain why P.T. isn't compatible on the PlayStation 5. We're not 100% sure why the demos aren't playable or what's stepping in the way of backward compatibility.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves: