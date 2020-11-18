PS5 doesn't play PS4 game demos--that's why P.T. isn't supported
PS4 game demos aren't backward compatible on the PlayStation 5, which is why P.T. isn't playable on the next-gen console.
@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 10:32 AM CST
P.T. isn't playable on the PlayStation 5, but now we actually know why.
I noticed something interesting when checking out my PSN games library on my PS5: PS4 game demos aren't backwards compatible. It's not just P.T. that's unplayable. None of the game demos I had previously downloaded on my account were playable or even downloadable on the PS5, including Resident Evil 7, NieR Automata, FIFA 14, NBA Live 14, Titanfall 2, Doom, Battlefront, NiOh 2, or even Medieval.
This would explain why P.T. isn't compatible on the PlayStation 5. We're not 100% sure why the demos aren't playable or what's stepping in the way of backward compatibility.
Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:
- Here's how to manually eject a disc on PS5
- It's WAY too easy to accidentally switch to another game on PS5
- These PS5 games support new in-game Game Help strategy guide feature
- PS Plus is the only way to back up PS5 save games, no USB save exports
- PS4 save data missing on PS5? Here's how to get it back
- The PS5 does have a web browser, but you can't really access it
- The PS5 separates saves by gen, causes save files to not appear
- PS5: How to watch videos and listen to music from a USB drive
- PS5 can install and store both PS5 and PS4 games at the same time
Newsletter Subscription