PS5 doesn't play PS4 game demos--that's why P.T. isn't supported

PS4 game demos aren't backward compatible on the PlayStation 5, which is why P.T. isn't playable on the next-gen console.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 18 2020 10:32 AM CST
P.T. isn't playable on the PlayStation 5, but now we actually know why.

I noticed something interesting when checking out my PSN games library on my PS5: PS4 game demos aren't backwards compatible. It's not just P.T. that's unplayable. None of the game demos I had previously downloaded on my account were playable or even downloadable on the PS5, including Resident Evil 7, NieR Automata, FIFA 14, NBA Live 14, Titanfall 2, Doom, Battlefront, NiOh 2, or even Medieval.

This would explain why P.T. isn't compatible on the PlayStation 5. We're not 100% sure why the demos aren't playable or what's stepping in the way of backward compatibility.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

