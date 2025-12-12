COLORFUL intros flagship AM5 mobo: iGame X870E Vulcan OC V14 with DDR5-10000 support, LCD panel

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new flagship AM5 motherboard with the new iGame X870E Vulcan OC V14, with DDR5-10000 RAM support, an LCD display, and more. Check it out:
The new COLORFUL iGame X870E Vulcan OC V14 motherboard has been designed from the ground up for overclockers, enthusiasts, and gamers with a ton of features and a sleek look. The new iGame X870E Vulcan OC V14 mobo is based on the AM5 socket supporting current and next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs, with the CPU socket powered by a dual 8-pin power configuration.
COLORFUL is using a high-end 18+2+2 (110A) power delivery which is suited for overclocking, with dual DDR5 DIMMs that are ready for RAM overclocking through higher signal integrity and 1DPC design, ready for DDR5-10000 and beyond. The motherboard supports 10,000+ MT/s out of the box with the Ryzen 8000G family of CPUs, up to 8600+ MT/s speeds with Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and 8000+ MT/s speeds with Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
There's a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and a PCIe x16 slot rated at Gen4 x4 speeds, with not one, not two, but five M.2 SSD slots on the motherboard (3 x Gen5 x4 and 2 x Gen4 x4 slots). The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot splits its bandwidth with 2 x Gen5 x4 M.2 SSD slots, where if those are being used, the slot will be operated at Gen5 x8 speeds.
There's a larger 256MB BIOS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5GbE wired networking, too. We have no idea on pricing or availability just yet, but COLORFUL is usually sold in APAC regions only, and not usually available in the US and other markets globally.
COLORFUL puts a great effort into the design of its Vulcan products, with multiple RGB zones on the I/O plate, the PCH, and a gorgeous LCD cover next to the DIMM slots, providing easy access to keys like Power and Reset. There's also a DEBUG LCD with multiple fan and USB headers, so you're completely taken care of in that regard.
Here's the list of connectors that COLORFUL's new iGame X870E Vulcan OC V14 motherboard has:
- 2 USB 2.0 headers (expandable to 4 USB 2.0 Type-A ports)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 header (expandable to 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A ports)
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C slot (expandable to 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) 20Gbps Type-C interface
- 2 CPU fan headers
- 4 system fan headers
- 2 water pump headers
- 4 5V 3-pin ARGB headers
- 1 front audio header
- 1 front panel header
- 1 speaker header
- 1 RSVD header
On the rear, I/O is expansive as well:
- 2 USB 2.0 ports
- 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A ports
- 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Type-A ports -
- 2 USB 4 40Gbps Type-C ports (supports video output, up to 4K 60Hz resolution)
- 1 PS/2 port
- 1 5G network port
- 2 Wi-Fi 7 antenna ports
- 2 audio ports (audio output/microphone)
- 1 optical audio output port
- 1 BIOS update button
- 1 TURBO overclocking button
- 1 CMOS clear button
COLORFUL iGame X870E VULCAN OC V14 Key Features:
- iGame Series Exclusive Customized Cyber God Set · Ultra-Dimensional Vulcan Series Motherboard
- The iGame series features a custom Vulcan cooling armor with a full-coverage condenser plate for enhanced heat dissipation.
- iGame series customized Vulcan smart screen, supports screen display customization
- Supports dual-channel DDR5-10000+ MT/s (OC) memory
- Employs an 18+2+2 phase enhanced power supply design (Dr MOS 110A )
- It provides 3 PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots and 2 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots.
- Provides one front-panel USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20Gbps Type-C high-speed port (supports PD3.0 @60W).
- It provides two rear USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports (supporting video output, up to 4K 60Hz resolution).
- Equipped with a Realtek 5G high-speed wired network card and a WiFi 7 wireless network card, and supports Bluetooth 5.4.
- Supports iGame Center lighting control software, allowing simultaneous adjustment of lighting effects for the heatsink, cooling fans, and memory.
- The I/O back panel supports one-click BIOS upgrade and CMOS clear functions.
- Six protective technologies ensure more stable product operation.
- 200 rigorous testing processes ensure quality.
- PCB atomization process fully upgraded