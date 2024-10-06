Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered requires PSN account on PC, original version no longer available

Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered ups the price and replaces the original on Steam, with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition no longer available.

Sony's recent Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered announcement surprised many because it's still a good-looking game in 2024. As one of the first major first-party PlayStation titles to get a PC port, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition ramped up the visual fidelity and detail over the PS4 original - so this new remastered version feels even more out of step.

Especially when Sony is already delisting Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on Steam and the Epic Games Store in favor of the newer and more expensive remaster. This is not to say there's no difference between the two versions. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered brings the visuals in line with the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, including over 10 hours of re-recorded voices and motion capture, revamped character models and animation, and "countless graphical improvements."

The upgraded visuals and presentation can be seen in the announcement trailer and in official screenshots. However, one aspect of the release is making PC gamers shake their heads - well, two, if you count the fact that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is no longer available to purchase.

Like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is a single-player game that requires a PlayStation Network or PSN account. Since the original version is no longer available to purchase, millions of gamers in countries without PlayStation Network support won't be able to play it.

This issue made headlines when Sony forced a PSN requirement into its multiplayer hit Helldivers 2 months after its release. So now, with Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, this will likely be the new norm for PlayStation games on PC going forward. One bit of good news: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition owners (assuming they're okay with the whole PSN requirement) can upgrade to the Remastered edition for $10. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming on October 31 to PS5, PS5 Pro, and PC.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

