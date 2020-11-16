Here's how to manually eject a disc on PS5

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A paper clip won't work this time. You'll have to pop off the outer covers and use a screwdriver to manually eject a disc.

Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 11:24 AM CST
Got a disc stuck in your new PlayStation 5? Here's a quick way to pop it out.

Manually ejecting a disc on the PS5 is similar to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. You'll need a screwdriver to turn a screw and push the disc out. Just like the base 2013 PS4, you'll have to pop off part of the system's covering.

To get your disc out you'll want to first lay the PS5 on its side with the disc drive facing up. Remove the face plate by slightly pressing left-to-right on the cover. The curved white collar should be on the left side as you push, and the bottom of the console on the right. The plate should pop right off.

Once the plate is off, you'll see something like this:

The manual eject screw-turn is covered by a black stick-on dot. Move the sticker and you can slot in a screwdriver and eject the disc.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

