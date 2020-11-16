PlayStation 5 doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices

We're currently testing out the PS5 in preparation for our review, and apparently the system doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices.

Just like the PS4, you can't hook up headsets or external speakers via Bluetooth on the PS5. It's a big bummer for anyone who has a pair of quick headphones they want to hook up, including Sony's own premium WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

Luckily the DualSense does have a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in existing headsets into the console. I was using the HyperX Cloud II headset and it worked great.

The console does support Bluetooth keyboard and mice, though, and even has native options for both. Sadly the PS5 doesn't have a mouse pointer for the UI--which would've been awesome and made it more like a PC.

