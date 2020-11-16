All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 5 doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices

The next-gen PS5 doesn't currently support Bluetooth audio devices or accessories, including headsets and external speakers.

Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 6:20 PM CST
We're currently testing out the PS5 in preparation for our review, and apparently the system doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices.

Just like the PS4, you can't hook up headsets or external speakers via Bluetooth on the PS5. It's a big bummer for anyone who has a pair of quick headphones they want to hook up, including Sony's own premium WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

Luckily the DualSense does have a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in existing headsets into the console. I was using the HyperX Cloud II headset and it worked great.

The console does support Bluetooth keyboard and mice, though, and even has native options for both. Sadly the PS5 doesn't have a mouse pointer for the UI--which would've been awesome and made it more like a PC.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

