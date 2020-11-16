PlayStation 5 doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices
The next-gen PS5 doesn't currently support Bluetooth audio devices or accessories, including headsets and external speakers.
We're currently testing out the PS5 in preparation for our review, and apparently the system doesn't support Bluetooth audio devices.
Just like the PS4, you can't hook up headsets or external speakers via Bluetooth on the PS5. It's a big bummer for anyone who has a pair of quick headphones they want to hook up, including Sony's own premium WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones.
Luckily the DualSense does have a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in existing headsets into the console. I was using the HyperX Cloud II headset and it worked great.
The console does support Bluetooth keyboard and mice, though, and even has native options for both. Sadly the PS5 doesn't have a mouse pointer for the UI--which would've been awesome and made it more like a PC.
Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:
- Here's how to manually eject a disc on PS5
- It's WAY too easy to accidentally switch to another game on PS5
- These PS5 games support new in-game Game Help strategy guide feature
- PS Plus is the only way to back up PS5 save games, no USB save exports
- PS4 save data missing on PS5? Here's how to get it back
- The PS5 does have a web browser, but you can't really access it
- The PS5 separates saves by gen, causes save files to not appear
- PS5: How to watch videos and listen to music from a USB drive
- PS5 can install and store both PS5 and PS4 games at the same time