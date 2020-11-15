All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
It's WAY too easy to accidentally switch to another game on PS5

Another potentially frustrating issue on the PS5: It's way too easy to accidentally switch to another game on the home menu UI.

Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 1:04 PM CST
Sony made it way too easy to interrupt your PS5 gaming sessions by accidentally launching a new game.

The PlayStation 5 doesn't support quick resume. Only one game be active at once. Unlike the Xbox Series X/S, the PS5 can't have multiple save states of games running at the same time. That means if you're playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and decide to switch to Bugsnax, your Valhalla session is now closed.

Conversely, Series X would save both sessions so you could swap between them without losing progress or closing your game (the console will also overwrite resume slots without warnings, though).

This brings us to a potentially frustrating issue on the PS5. The console doesn't warn you or make sure you actually want to start up a new game when you click on a home menu game icon.

Let's say you're playing No Man's Sky on PS5 and you just took a radical screenshot that you want to share. So you go to the home menu with intent on checking out the Media Gallery.

Instead of clicking on the Media Gallery, you accidentally select Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The console will instantly start up Valhalla without a confirmation prompt and poof goes your No Man's Sky session.

This happened to me a few times, and admittedly it was my fault for accidentally clicking on a new game instead of the Media Gallery, but I still think Sony should add in a quick prompt to avoid any potential annoyances for gamers.

What's odd is the Switcher option on the Control Center has a pop-up prompt, so why not the main home screen? You can seamlessly switch games by pressing the PS Button and selecting the Switcher option on the far left.

Other nitpicks with the PS5 include multiple instances of PS4 saves disappearing/not being recognized, and locking next-gen PS5 game save backups behind PlayStation Plus.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

