God of War: Sons of Sparta is a new 2D side-scrolling action game out now for PlayStation 5

TL;DR: God of War: Sons of Sparta is a new 2D action platformer from Mega Cat Studios and Santa Monica Studio, exploring Kratos' youth with pixel art, combat, and exploration. Available now on PS5 for $29.99, it features Kratos' brother Deimos and classic Spartan themes. A full remake of the original trilogy is also in early development.

Announced and shadow-dropped during Sony's recent State of Play broadcast, God of War: Sons of Sparta from Mega Cat Studios and Santa Monica Studio is a new 2D action platformer that serves as an origin story for series protagonist Kratos. Set during his youth, the story will present a tale of "duty, honor, and brotherhood," narrated by original voice actor TC Carson, as Kratos finds his place among the Spartans.

With an old-school, pixelated art style, detailed environments, and impressive animation, the game also features Kratos' brother, Deimos. As this is a 2D side-scroller set in the God of War universe, the game will be as much about combat as it will be exploration and platforming. Kratos wields a spear and shield in the game and can also wield the Gifts of Olympus while encountering enemies, mythical creatures, and bosses.

A 2D God of War spin-off has been rumored for a while, with Sony choosing to go the surprise shadow-drop route for its release, making it available now on PS5 for $29.99 USD. Unfortunately, there's no PC version. Sony didn't stop there as it had another major God of War-related announcement to make during its recent State of Play broadcast.

Yes, the original God of War trilogy is getting the full remake treatment over at Santa Monica Studio, the developers behind the recent God of War and God of War Ragnarok games. Unfortunately, the project is still "very early in development," so there's no gameplay, screenshots, or any other information available beyond the fact that it will include all three original God of War action games in one supersized package.

It's unclear if this will be a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 6 release - though, with it being early, our guess would be it arriving as a cross-platform title at or close to the PS6 launch.