PS Plus is the only way to back up PS5 save games, no USB save exports

If you buy a PlayStation 5, you'll want to also get PS Plus. It's the only way to safely back up your next-gen game save files.

PS5 owners can't back up next-gen game saves without PS Plus. This effectively means PS5 game save backups are locked behind a paygate.

Unlike the PS4, the PS5 doesn't let gamers manually copy their next-gen saves onto a USB drive. The only way to safely back up saves for next-gen PS5 exclusives like Demon's Souls is to upload them to PS Plus. Users can't export their PS5 saves to an external USB stick or USB drive.

There's no option to back up PS5 save data via USB.

To be clear, you can still manually export (and import) PS4 saves on the PS5. This is true for any backward compatible game you play on the PS4. So if you have, let's say, the PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla installed on the PS5's SSD, you can still back up those saves on a USB device.

But saves for the next-gen version of AC Valhalla can't be exported.

PS4 game saves can still be manually backed up via USB.

Also remember the PS5 separates game saves by generation. PS4 and PS5 game saves are segregated in two different areas on the SSD.

Sony should change this with a patch, but for now you'll want to buy PS Plus in order to copy your save games just in case something happens.

