All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5

Select PS5 games like Black Ops Cold War and Assassin's Creed Valhalla support native mouse and keyboard support on the console.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 1:48 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The PlayStation 5 natively supports mouse and keyboard as peripherals, but it's up to specific games to actually use them. Now we know of them of them.

You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 53 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

PS5 owners can hook up both wired USB and Bluetooth mice and keyboards to their consoles for a PC-esque experience. M&K also extends to certain games to possibly give you an edge on the battlefield. Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War feature mouse and keyboard support baked right in, complete with keymapping, sensitivity controls, and more.

You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 3 | TweakTown.com
You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 1 | TweakTown.comYou can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 2 | TweakTown.com

The features aren't perfect though. The console didn't supply enough power for my Tesoro Durandal Spectrum RGB keyboard--no RGB and keypresses didn't work--so I had to use a spare membrane keyboard for testing. My G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 mouse worked, but not tremendously well. The high DPI felt kind of funky while aiming and there seemed to be some lag here and there.

The cool thing is you can use M&K alongside a DualSense or DualShock controller. The PS5 sees these devices as extra peripherals instead of a controller. Like the PS4, the PS5 will recognize keyboards for typing and certain menu navigation. Sadly, you can't use a mouse to navigate the PS5's UI--there's no built-in cursor for this functionality.

You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 4 | TweakTown.comYou can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5 5 | TweakTown.com

But again this feature isn't perfect. You still have to use the DualSense controller to take screenshots and switch between games, check out videos, and other console-specific features.

Still though it's a clear indication that the PS5 is more like a computer than a console in specific ways...especially when higher-end mice are supported.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2020 at 1:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.