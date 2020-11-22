You can play with mouse and keyboard in AC Valhalla, Cold War on PS5

The PlayStation 5 natively supports mouse and keyboard as peripherals, but it's up to specific games to actually use them. Now we know of them of them.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

PS5 owners can hook up both wired USB and Bluetooth mice and keyboards to their consoles for a PC-esque experience. M&K also extends to certain games to possibly give you an edge on the battlefield. Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War feature mouse and keyboard support baked right in, complete with keymapping, sensitivity controls, and more.

The features aren't perfect though. The console didn't supply enough power for my Tesoro Durandal Spectrum RGB keyboard--no RGB and keypresses didn't work--so I had to use a spare membrane keyboard for testing. My G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 mouse worked, but not tremendously well. The high DPI felt kind of funky while aiming and there seemed to be some lag here and there.

The cool thing is you can use M&K alongside a DualSense or DualShock controller. The PS5 sees these devices as extra peripherals instead of a controller. Like the PS4, the PS5 will recognize keyboards for typing and certain menu navigation. Sadly, you can't use a mouse to navigate the PS5's UI--there's no built-in cursor for this functionality.

But again this feature isn't perfect. You still have to use the DualSense controller to take screenshots and switch between games, check out videos, and other console-specific features.

Still though it's a clear indication that the PS5 is more like a computer than a console in specific ways...especially when higher-end mice are supported.