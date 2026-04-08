X's Grok AI now automatically translates posts and lets you edit photos using simple prompts

X is rolling out automatic translation worldwide and an AI photo editor for iOS that works like Gemini or ChatGPT, all without leaving the app.

TL;DR: X is launching AI-powered features including global automatic translation and an in-app photo editor with drawing, text, blur, and natural-language image editing on iOS. Paid users can expand reply reach to second-degree connections. These updates aim to enhance user experience and reduce reliance on external tools.

Two new features aimed at helping users reach a wider audience and edit images are making their way onto Elon Musk's social media platform X. Both features are powered by xAI's Grok models and aim to improve the in-app experience while keeping users inside the app rather than relying on third-party tools.

Late Tuesday, X's head of product, Nikita Bier, announced that automatic translation is rolling out worldwide, allowing users to instantly read content in their preferred language without manually translating it. The feature is designed to give posts in any language a global reach and reduce reliance on Google Translate. Users who prefer the original text can tap the gear icon on a translated post and toggle off automatic translation for that particular language.

Alongside translation, X has also introduced a new in-app photo editor on iOS. The tool gives users access to drawing and text tools, plus a blur feature that lets users hide sensitive information, such as credit card or Social Security numbers, from images.

The editor also leans into AI, letting users edit images with natural-language prompts. In a demo video shared on X, a user asks the AI assistant to place a painting in a museum setting and blur the faces of the people in it. It works similarly to AI image-editing tools like Gemini or ChatGPT, but without leaving the app.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk drew heavy criticism for allowing users to edit others' images without consent. The company then restricted the image generation feature to paying users only. With the new AI-powered image editing feature now rolling out, it remains unclear whether it will be limited to paid users or whether xAI will put stronger privacy guardrails in place this time around.

Furthermore, X has introduced a new reply setting to broaden participation in discussions. Paying users can now extend replies beyond their followed accounts to include second-degree connections, a feature tested last month and now available to Premium users. "We're testing a new reply setting on posts: We're expanding the 'Accounts you follow' option to include their followers too: your 2nd degree connections," Bier wrote.

The company said that it plans to bring these updates to the Android app soon.