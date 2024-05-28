AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles to deliver 120 FPS

AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gamers, with Immortals of Aveum being the first game with FSR 3 support.

It took a minute, but AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with support added to EA and Ascendant Studios's first-person action game Immortals of Aveum. It's the first console game to support FSR 3 frame generation, a technology that inserts generated frames between natively rendered frames to boost performance.

AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation is available for PS5 and Xbox gamers, image credit: Digital Foundry.

The goal is to make a game feel like it's playing at 100+ FPS without impacting image quality or smoothness or adding tonnes of unwanted input lag. As part of their weekly podcast, the tech gurus at Digital Foundry have provided their initial impressions of FSR 3 on console - and they're mostly positive.

First up, performance. With an Xbox Series X playing a visually intensive sequence in the game with FSR 3 frame generation enabled and disabled, we see a performance increase from around 40-60 FPS to 80-100 FPS - a performance boost of 72% on average.

Digital Foundry notes that it's impressive and gives the game the look and feel of playing a visually impressive action game on a console at a super high frame rate that you don't find outside the realm of PC gaming. They note that as FSR 3 frame generation is paired with FSR 2 upscaling or Super Resolution in Immortals of Aveum, image quality does suffer - and you can notice artifacts or inaccuracies with the generated frames while playing.

However, even with artifacts and lacking image quality, the trade-off is worth it, and those with PS5 or Xbox consoles should play Immortals of Aveum with FSR 3 Frame Generation enabled. However, as the technology works best with VRR and displays that can hit up to 4K 120 Hz over HDMI 2.1, it's limited to displays that meet this spec.

Interestingly, Digital Foundry goes as far as to state that FSR 3 on the Xbox Series X is more impressive than the technology's debut on the PC and that they think it would be a great fit for games with a 40 FPS or 40 Hz fidelity mode - as 80 FPS feels a lot smoother. It would also be an excellent option for developers creating games or modes for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro or PS5 Pro.