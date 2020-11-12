PS4 save data missing on PS5? Here's how to get it back

Transferring your data from a PS4 to a PS5? Your existing saves may not actually show up. Here's how to manually get them back.

Moving data from a PS4 to a PS5 isn't always a smooth process, and sometimes your save data won't be accessible even if you copied it over. Here's how to get your saves back.

I just got my PS5 today, and so far the PS4-to-PS5 transition has been somewhat rocky. If you're like me you want to see how fast the PS5's SSD can load unoptimized games, and how much said games are boosted. It's no good bringing your games over without progress, though, and the data copying process doesn't always work for saves.

The main issue I've had is transferring game saves and software data over to the PS5 via direct console-to-console transfer. I connected both consoles together via ethernet and copied select data, including saves and actual full games, from the PS4 over to the PS5.

After the migration, I started up Tekken 7. My progress, unlocks, customizations, etc were gone. I checked the PS5's storage and it said the data was there, but it wasn't recognized. Apparently there's some sort of data clash happening.

There's an easy fix, however: Use PS Plus cloud saves or direct transfer your saves from external storage/USB sticks.

I can't stress how important this is when dealing with PlayStation consoles: always back up your data.

Whether it's automatic cloud backups on PlayStation Plus, manual backups on PS Plus, or routine once-a-month copies to a USB drive, make sure you back your data up. There's nothing worse than losing your saves in games you've played for hundreds of hours.

Now let's take a look how I solved this issue.

Step 1 - Upload saves from your PS4 to PS Plus

To upload your saves to PS Plus, go to:

Settings -> Application Saved Data Management ->Saved Data in System Storage -> Upload to Online Storage

Then select your game and the saved data you want to copy over. Note you may have to start up the game to access/delete certain files and saves/

If you don't have PS Plus, just select Copy to USB Storage Device instead

Step 2 - Download saves from PS Plus to your PS5

The process is pretty straightforward--instead of uploading, you're just downloading to your PS5.

To do this, go to the PS5's home screen by holding the PS Button the DualSense or DualShock 4. Then go to the upper right for Settings.

The path looks like this:

Settings -> Saved Data and Game/App Settings -> Saved Data (PS4) ->Cloud Storage -> Download to Console Storage

It's worth noting you don't have to download all the saves for a particular game. If you click the edit button the right hand side, the PS5 will let you select what saves you want to download.

Copying files from your USB drive to the PS5 is done the same way.

Once the saves are downloaded and installed, fire up your game and your glorious data should be accessible.