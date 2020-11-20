All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
How to fix Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's PS5 download glitch

Still suffering from the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War download glitch on PS5? Don't do a factory reset. Here's how to fix it.

Published Fri, Nov 20 2020 3:14 PM CST   |   Updated Fri, Nov 20 2020 3:27 PM CST
Sony's new PS5 firmware update didn't fix the Black Ops Cold War download bug. Luckily there's an easy fix.

Before now, gamers had to completely factory reset their PS5 consoles to fix the download bug. Do NOT do this. It's completely unnecessary. Today Sony confirmed a guaranteed fix to the dreaded Cold War download bug on PS5 and it's really easy to do. All you have to do is rebuild your database. I was one of the many affected by the Cold War PS5 glitch, and I can confirm this fix actually works.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Turn off your PlayStation 5
  2. Boot into Safe Mode - Hold the power button until it beeps twice
  3. Select Rebuild Database in the Safe Mode menu
  4. The system will auto-reboot
  5. Select Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from the Game Library section
  6. Select the game, then hit Options, then select the PS5 version. The Download button should appear.
  7. Download and play

Confirmation rebuilding the database will work:

Sony says rebuilding the database does the following:

"Scans the drive and creates a new database of all content on the system. Select this option if you are experiencing issues such as game freezes or frame rate drops."

Be sure to do this if you have any issues with other games not downloading.

Here's more of our PS5 coverage, including some tricks and tips regarding saves:

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

