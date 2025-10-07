Activision move Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta end closer to Battlefield 6 launch date

Activision has announced an extension for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's beta, in an effort to draw as many players as possible away from Battlefield 6.

Activision is doing what it can to soak up as much of the hype as it possibly can for the release of Battlefield 6, as the publisher has just announced an extension for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer beta.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to launch on October 11, and in an effort to draw as many players as it possibly can away from its direct competitor, Activision and Call of Duty Black Ops 7 developer, Treyarch, have announced an extension for the Black Ops 7 open beta. The new date for the end is now October 9, making it just two days away from the release of Battlefield 6.

In addition to the announcement for the extension of the open beta, Treyarch has said there will also be an extension on XP and Weapon XP, specifically 2XP and 2X Weapon XP. The extension on the double XP will enable players to reach higher levels, which will unlock more weapons and attachments for them to hopefully enjoy. The strategy here is that if players unlock more weapons and attachments, they will find something they like and hopefully pre-order Black Ops 7, perhaps even over buying Battlefield 6 - quite smart by Activision/Treyarch.