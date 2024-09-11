The recent Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Open Beta was the biggest in franchise history, with the most players, matches, and hours played.

Xbox and Activision have taken to social media to confirm that the recent Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Open Beta was the biggest in franchise history across various metrics. Per the post, it was 'the biggest Call of Duty beta ever,' breaking the record for most players, the number of hours played, playtime per player, and the most matches played.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from studios Treyarch and Raven Software might be the latest annual release in the most popular gaming franchise on the planet, but after the lukewarm response to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it's set to be one of the most popular entries in years.

One of the biggest additions to Call of Duty's multiplayer with Black Ops 6 is the new 'omnidirectional movement' system, which allows players to sprint, dive, and slide in any direction. According to feedback from players, the press, and content creators, it makes for a fun multiplayer experience.

Although not playable in the Open Beta, which always focuses on Call of Duty's multiplayer side, the game's campaign - set in the early 1990s - looks action-packed and exciting. It follows the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020), with Activision describing it as a "dynamic and intense spy thriller."

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is out October 25, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It's also coming day one to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.