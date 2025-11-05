Cloud streaming comes to PS Portal, but only for PS Plus Premium subscribers

Sony is making good on its promise to add native cloud game streaming to the $199 PS Portal, expanding key functionality of the device.
Starting today, PlayStation Portal owners will be able to streamover 2,000 games via the cloud...but you'll need a PS Premium subscription in order to do so. The PlayStation Portal isn't just a Remote Play handheld--today's update transforms it into a receiver for cloud games, too.
"We're excited to share that PS Portal is receiving one of its biggest updates yet. Starting on November 5 at 6pm PT / November 6 at 2am GMT, Cloud Streaming for PS5 Games officially launches on PS Portal for PlayStation Plus Premium members, along with a variety of new features that enhance how you can play," Sony said in the update.
The selection of games that can be streamed to the PlayStation Portal includes titles across PS5 as well as classic releases on older generation consoles.
"Discover something special from a stunning collection of top-quality PS5 games you can stream right now to your PS5 console and PlayStation Portal remote player with PlayStation Plus Premium. Choose from select games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, and select digital games available at PlayStation Store."
"In addition, hundreds of compatible games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, including Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Sword of the Sea and The Last of Us Part II Remastered are also streamable directly from the cloud."
"You'll need broadband internet with a minimum 5Mbps of upload and download speeds to establish a streaming session, 7 Mbps minimum to stream at 720p, 13 Mbps minimum to stream at 1080p.
"Currently Cloud Streaming can be accessed by users in Canada, United States, Japan, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom."