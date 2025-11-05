Cloud streaming comes to PS Portal, but only for PS Plus Premium subscribers

Sony's latest PlayStation Portal handheld will soon be able to stream games directly from the cloud, breaking its exclusive Remote Play functionality.

TL;DR: Sony's PS Portal now supports native cloud streaming of over 2,000 PS5 and classic games for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. This update transforms the $199 device into a versatile cloud gaming receiver, requiring broadband speeds from 5Mbps to 13Mbps and is available in multiple countries worldwide.

Sony is making good on its promise to add native cloud game streaming to the $199 PS Portal, expanding key functionality of the device.

Starting today, PlayStation Portal owners will be able to streamover 2,000 games via the cloud...but you'll need a PS Premium subscription in order to do so. The PlayStation Portal isn't just a Remote Play handheld--today's update transforms it into a receiver for cloud games, too.

"We're excited to share that PS Portal is receiving one of its biggest updates yet. Starting on November 5 at 6pm PT / November 6 at 2am GMT, Cloud Streaming for PS5 Games officially launches on PS Portal for PlayStation Plus Premium members, along with a variety of new features that enhance how you can play," Sony said in the update.

The selection of games that can be streamed to the PlayStation Portal includes titles across PS5 as well as classic releases on older generation consoles.