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Intel's latest Arc update cuts game load times by up to 3x by adding pre-compiled shaders, and it already supports 13 games

Intel's new Arc driver brings precompiled shader support, cutting first-launch stutter and delivering up to 3x faster load times in select AAA titles.

Intel's latest Arc update cuts game load times by up to 3x by adding pre-compiled shaders, and it already supports 13 games
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: Intel has introduced its Graphics Shader Distribution Service in the latest driver, boosting first-time load speeds up to 2x on Arc B-series GPUs and integrated Arc graphics in Intel Core Ultra processors by downloading pre-compiled shaders. This reduces stutter on game launch and currently supports 13 Steam games.

Microsoft recently announced that it plans to address shader compilation stutter by bringing Advanced Shader Delivery for Windows to PC. After NVIDIA confirmed that it will be available for GeForce RTX gamers, Intel has now joined the list of GPU vendors working on enabling this technology for its Arc GPUs.

Intel has rolled out its Graphics Shader Distribution Service in the 32.0.101.8626 WHQL Game On driver, which the company says will improve first-time load times by up to 2x on Arc B-series graphics cards and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 and Series 3 processors with integrated Arc graphics.

These significant performance bumps come from automatically downloading pre-compiled shaders for your games, so you don't have to stare at your screen each time the game compiles shaders. There is cloud infrastructure in the background doing the heavy lifting, but for gamers, it all comes down to one thing: reduced stuttering on first launch.

Intel's latest Arc update cuts game load times by up to 3x by adding pre-compiled shaders, and it already supports 13 games 31
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The technology is referred to by different names across Intel's pages. The Arc gaming technologies page calls it Precompiled Shader Distribution, while the new driver notes call the shipping feature Graphics Shader Distribution Service, though it's all referring to the same thing.

Intel already has 13 supported Steam games for the tech, with several yielding even more than 2x faster load times. God of War Ragnarok leads the pack with a massive 21x uplift on the Intel Arc B580, with integrated GPUs, such as the B390 (2x faster) and 140V (3x faster), also taking full advantage of the pre-complied shaders. Here's the full list of games:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Borderlands 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gotham Knights
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • NBA 2K26
  • Starfield
  • T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • The Outer Worlds 2
Intel's latest Arc update cuts game load times by up to 3x by adding pre-compiled shaders, and it already supports 13 games 41
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To enable precompiled shaders, you will have to open the Intel Graphics Software utility and toggle the Precompiled Shaders option, which is disabled by default. That said, the feature is in Beta so expect some minor hiccups, if any, and it currently works exclusively with games installed through the Steam Games Store.

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News Source:wccftech.com

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

Hassam's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the MSI B650M Project Zero, XPG's Lancer Blade 32GB 6000MHZ CL30 DDR5, and ZOTAC's SOLID OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It runs Samsung's 980 PRO 1TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Deepcool's LD360 AIO, and housed in ASUS's A21 Plus m-ATX BTF.

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