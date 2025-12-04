GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL released, fixes the recent Windows 11 performance bug

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL is here, adding new game support for the Battlefield 6: Winter Offensive update and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which both feature DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Although Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 support was included in the previous driver release, this update improves the fidelity of DLSS Ray Reconstruction when ray-traced lighting is enabled.
But even if you're not playing either of these games, it's a critical driver release for Windows 11 users as it fixes a Microsoft bug that tanks performance in some games by up to 50%. This issue was recently resolved in a hot fix driver release and has now been included in the official WHQL branch available for download from NVIDIA's main GeForce driver hub or via the NVIDIA App.
Per the full release notes, this new driver fixes the issue where "Users running R580 branch drivers (58x.xx) or newer may observe lower performance in some games after updating to Windows 11 October 2025 KB5066835." The new driver fixes several issues affecting game performance and reinstates 32-bit GPU-accelerated PhysX support for the new GeForce RTX 50 Series.
This means performance will no longer tank when you enable PhysX in a game like Batman: Arkham City on a GeForce RTX 5070. Although NVIDIA was looking to phase out 32-bit CUDA support entirely with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, it's great to see this reversal.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL Release Notes
Game Ready for Battlefield 6: Winter Offensive
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 4 technology including Battlefield 6: Winter Offensive and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. In addition, support for 32-bit GPU-accelerated PhysX effects has been added for select classic titles on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Battlefield 6: Gaming stability issues
- Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name: Corruption after driver update on some system configurations
- Black Myth: Wukong: Lower performance in driver branches newer than R570
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: Some particle effects may be missing on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3: Gameplay becomes dim over time
- Madden 26: Stability issues
- Users running R580 branch drivers (58x.xx) or newer may observe lower performance in some games after updating to Windows 11 October 2025 KB5066835
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Random corruption on main character's sword corruption
Fixed General Bugs
- Adobe Premiere Pro: Freeze During Export Using Hardware Encoding
- Sophos Home Antivirus: System stability issues
- Green line observed while viewing videos in Chromium browser on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs