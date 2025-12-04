GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL released, fixes the recent Windows 11 performance bug

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL is a big one - Battlefield 6, Call of Duty, performance improvements, and the return of 32-bit PhysX.

TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL enhances gaming with DLSS 4 support for Battlefield 6: Winter Offensive and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, fixes Windows 11 performance drops, restores 32-bit PhysX on RTX 50 Series, and resolves multiple game and system stability issues for optimal performance.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL is here, adding new game support for the Battlefield 6: Winter Offensive update and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which both feature DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Although Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 support was included in the previous driver release, this update improves the fidelity of DLSS Ray Reconstruction when ray-traced lighting is enabled.

But even if you're not playing either of these games, it's a critical driver release for Windows 11 users as it fixes a Microsoft bug that tanks performance in some games by up to 50%. This issue was recently resolved in a hot fix driver release and has now been included in the official WHQL branch available for download from NVIDIA's main GeForce driver hub or via the NVIDIA App.

Per the full release notes, this new driver fixes the issue where "Users running R580 branch drivers (58x.xx) or newer may observe lower performance in some games after updating to Windows 11 October 2025 KB5066835." The new driver fixes several issues affecting game performance and reinstates 32-bit GPU-accelerated PhysX support for the new GeForce RTX 50 Series.

This means performance will no longer tank when you enable PhysX in a game like Batman: Arkham City on a GeForce RTX 5070. Although NVIDIA was looking to phase out 32-bit CUDA support entirely with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, it's great to see this reversal.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 591.44 WHQL Release Notes