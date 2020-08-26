There is no RTX 3080 Ti: RTX 3090 has 24GB RAM, RTX 3080 has 10GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will ship with 24GB of GDDR6X, while the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of VRAM -- no RTX 3080 Ti for now.

At least... not yet ;)

It's now being confirmed by VideoCardz that NVIDIA will not be launching a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and instead we'll see the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 unveiled on September 1.

VideoCardz said that the information had been "confirmed through our sources at AIBs" and I can confirm this, in an article I wrote not too long ago I said we would see custom GeForce RTX 30 series cards pretty quickly after launch. This is because I've talked with sources, and these sources only ever referred to the 'RTX 3090 and RTX 3080'.

But now VideoCardz is confirming there is no GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- or at least not yet they add, as it's something we might see later on. We could see the faster card released in Q1 2021, whatever it ends up being called.

The last we heard was earlier in the month, when we reported that Tom from Moore's Law is Dead said his insider sources said NVIDIA is "not worried about AMD beating their top cards". This is why the GeForce RTX 3090 is launching now, and not later.

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is said to be around 15-25% better than the RTX 2080 Ti, which will be a big deal if the GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $799. The slightly lower-end GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly offer RTX 2080 Ti level performance for $599 -- which is going to really shake things up.

We should see NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 feature a huge 24GB of next-gen GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps, while the GeForce RTX 3080 will have 10GB of GDDR6X at 19Gbps.

Here's an easier break down for you:

GeForce RTX 3090: $1399

GeForce RTX 3080: $799

GeForce RTX 3070: $599

GeForce RTX 3060: $399

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090 : A juicy leak of the : A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its : I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY : NVIDIA will be using a special : NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards , something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, : But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

