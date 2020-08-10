Exclusive: AIB custom Ampere cards launch alongside Founders Edition

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series launches in September, but we could have custom cards right out of the gate this time.

The last few months have been some of the most insane months of the GPU industry, between NVIDIA's upcoming Ampere launch and AMD's next stomp with RDNA 2 and Big Navi -- there's no time for a break.

But then a source reached out to me a few days ago and told me something very interesting, something that I think could be a real game changer for NVIDIA's big launch of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards: custom models will be launching alongside the Founders Edition models... or at the very least, very shortly after the FE cards ship.

I had a source tell me that custom AIB models will be on offer starting in September, so with current rumors of an Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series announcement on September 9 and then a purported launch on September 17 -- custom cards being made available "in September" would be huge.

NVIDIA normally launches its own Founders Edition cards first, and then AIB partners lag many weeks or up to a couple of months behind with re-tuned, re-fined, and far-better cooled custom offerings. But my sources are telling me we could see custom models in September, right as Ampere launches.

I'm trying to press a few others to see if I can get anything out of them, but for now -- the tease of custom Ampere cards launching at the same time makes sense. We already saw the purported ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX back in early July 2020.

