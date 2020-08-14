Micron confirms: GeForce RTX 3090 has 12GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090: GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps will offer memory bandwidth of up to 1TB/sec on new Ampere GPU.

It seems today is another huge day for NVIDIA leaks on the purported new Ampere-based flagship GeForce RTX 3090, with Micron confirming the new card will use its next-gen GDDR6X memory.

In a new technology brief, Micron confirmed it had worked with NVIDIA on the new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- outing it right there in the documents itself. The company says it will have 12GB of GDDR6X on a 384-bit memory interface on the GeForce RTX 3090.

Micron explains: "Micron GDDR6X is the world's fastest graphics memory, delivering legendary performance to help driveray tracing, shadow mapping and silky-smooth animation for an immersive PC gaming experience".

This all feeds into that huge '21' push that NVIDIA is doing right now, something I covered in this article -- but here are some tidbits on the numerology use by NVIDIA and the number 21:

Now add to that list, the new GeForce RTX 3090 has 12GB (21 reversed) of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps (21). You can't make this up, it's right here in our face now -- 21 is a big deal for NVIDIA in so many ways it's uncanny.

The company continues: "In Summer of 2020, Micron announced the next evolution of Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions in GDDR6X. Working closely with NVIDIA on their Ampere generation of graphics cards, Micron's 8Gb GDDR6X will deliver up to 21Gb/s (data rate per pin) in 2020. At 21Gb/s, a graphic card with 12pcs of GDDR6X will be able to break the 1TB/s of system bandwidth barrier!"

Micron adds: "Micron's roadmap also highlights the potential for a 16Gb GDDR6X in 2021 with the ability to reach up to 24Gb/s. GDDR6X is powered by a revolutionary new PAM4 modulation technology for Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions. PAM4 has the potential to drive even more improvements in data rate".

The rest of the Micron documents confirming GDDR6X for the GeForce RTX 3090.

What's NVIDIA doing with all those mentions of 21 ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( GPU cores in purported GA102 GPU ), and 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21.

What about "ULTIMATE" ? Well that's the other thing -- does NVIDIA mean this will be the "ultimate graphics card", or does it mean we could expect an ULTIMATE branded graphics card? GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE has a nice ring to it... just saying.

Where can I tune into the GeForce special event? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can ? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can tune in right here

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

