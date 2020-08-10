NVIDIA mega rumor: GeForce RTX 2190, GeForce RTX 2180 Ti naming scheme

NVIDIA teases the Ultimate Countdown with '21 Days. 21 Years.' since the GeForce 256... are the new cards GeForce RTX 21 series?

NVIDIA announced the "Ultimate Countdown" towards its next-gen Ampere GeForce graphics cards, but then there were the hints using numbers and more specifically: 21.

After posting the #UltimateCountdown tweet, NVIDIA added: "21 Days. 21 Years" which signifies August 31 (21 days after the countdown was announced on August 10) and it has been 21 years since the first GeForce, the first-ever GPU, the GeForce 256.

So much around the number 21 that if you take '256' and times it by '21' you get 5376, which is the purported number of CUDA cores on NVIDIA's upcoming GA102 GPU.

My friend Usman Pirzada over at Wccftech tweeted "256 * 21 = 5376" but then the second I saw that, it clicked -- so I tweeted: "5376 = 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21". NVIDIA could be f***ing with us, but it seems they're pointing towards 21 for some reason.

So let's think about that -- 21 is significant in many ways.

21 days until next-gen GeForce reveal.

21 years since the first ever GPU.

21 years since the first GeForce graphics card.

The first GeForce graphics card was the GeForce 256.

GeForce 256 was offered in 2 different VRAM options: SDR and DDR.

The '256' times '21' = 5376 and then 5+3+7+6 = 21.

AMD has Navi 21 coming.

Navi 21 will compete with Ampere.

21 seems very important to NVIDIA.

So all of those connections into '21' above, what about the most important of them all: the nomenclature of the next-gen GeForce graphics card.

What if NVIDIA is trolling all of us with '21' and throwing us off track, given that 21 seems to work for so many layers of this -- and the actual reveal is GeForce RTX 21 series. I mean, it's logical considering the leap from GeForce GTX 10 series to the GeForce RTX 20 series.

It's a similar move Samsung did with the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20 -- it wasn't the Galaxy S10 to Galaxy S11, but rather the Galaxy S20 which kicked off the year 2020, and then the rumored Galaxy S21 is slated for next year. What if NVIDIA is shifting into the GeForce RTX 21 series for 2021 and beyond, as well as the next number after GeForce RTX 20 series.

Another connection is that Samsung and NVIDIA are working together on 8nm GPUs for the first flock of Ampere GPUs on the next-gen GeForce RTX series (no matter what nomenclature it launches with). Maybe NVIDIA took some inspiration from Samsung with their naming scheme going forward.

What do you prefer? Now these models are not confirmed, but I think we could see an "ULTIMATE" branded card, maybe a new "TITAN RTX ULTIMATE" or something along those lines. I would personally love to see the return of the ULTRA branding, but that's just me being a nerd.

GeForce RTX 2190 ULTIMATE

GeForce RTX 2190 ULTRA

GeForce RTX 2190

GeForce RTX 2180 Ti

GeForce RTX 2180

GeForce RTX 2170

(and so on)

Or...

GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE

GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA

GeForce RTX 3090

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 3070

(and so on)

It seems like NVIDIA has pushed almost all-in with the number 21, so maybe I'm wrong -- but I'm going to put this out there for the world to ingest. Fire away in the comments on social media, you can hit me up personally on Twitter if you want to discuss the GeForce RTX 21 series.

NVIDIA and TSMC troubles over 7nm : NVIDIA shifted some of its foundry weight to Samsung in 2019, but AMD quickly started seeing wins with its effiencicy on 7nm TSMC and went to move back for Ampere. But AMD had secured the gigantic chunk of 7nm TSMC fab time with its various chips. This forced NVIDIA to split between Samsung (RTX 3080 and others) and then TSMC (higher-end RTX 3090, etc).

AMD gobbling up all that 7nm : AMD is : AMD is gobbling up all that 7nm production at TSMC , between its Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC processors -- then its Radeon RX series graphics cards (both current, and RDNA 2-based next-gen cards) as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X chips are all on 7nm over at TSMC.

GeForce RTX 3080 = 8nm with Samsung : This wasn't meant to happen, but it is -- and NVIDIA has no option but to deal with it. NVIDIA will use Samsung's new 8nm node for at least 3 of its Ampere GPUs (you can : This wasn't meant to happen, but it is -- and NVIDIA has no option but to deal with it. NVIDIA will use Samsung's new 8nm node for at least 3 of its Ampere GPUs (you can read more on that here ), but they won't quite have the power to completely topple Big Navi.

GeForce RTX 3090 = 7nm with TSMC : However, the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 will -- but it'll launch in Q1 2021. This card, is what is being called inside NVIDIA as the trump card.

NVIDIA's trump card: GeForce RTX 3090 will be made on 7nm with TSMC, and this should be 45-60% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. This will be the card that NVIDIA strikes down very, very hard in early 2021. : GeForce RTX 3090 will be made on 7nm with TSMC, and this should be quite the monster indeed with it rumored to be. This will be the card that NVIDIA strikes down very, very hard in early 2021.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

