NVIDIA is 'not worried' about AMD's next-gen Big Navi GPU

NVIDIA found itself in a spot of trouble earlier this year, when reports surfaced that NVIDIA wanted to "leap frog" AMD in order to "prevent them" from getting bigger.

What happened? NVIDIA reportedly "underestimated the effect of AMD embracing TSMC, and made some errors in its own plans for migrating to advanced nodes. Moving to Samsung and wavering in its TSMC strategy, only to be go back to TSMC later, NVIDIA was unable to secure enough 7nm capacity, resulting in AMD grabbing the limelight, eroding NVIDIA's brand value, and increase its own market share for GPUs".

Well, that might be the case this year -- where AMD's next-gen RDNA 2-based 'Big Navi' graphics card possibly toppling the best Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card (more on that here). At least, for this year -- but don't underestimate NVIDIA and its unrelenting thirst for being the best.

According to Tom over at Moore's Law is Dead, his insiders say that NVIDIA is "not worried about AMD beating their top cards". What they are worried about, is that RDNA 2 could beat the GeForce RTX 3080 -- which will be held back because NVIDIA is forced to make it on Samsung 8nm.

But after that, when NVIDIA is back with holding hands with TSMC and unleashes a high-end Ampere card on 7nm then it should absolutely destroy the RTX 3080 and Big Navi. Tom says we should expect:

GeForce RTX 3080 on Samsung 8nm: 15-25% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 3090 on TSMC 7nm: 45-60% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA and TSMC troubles over 7nm : NVIDIA shifted some of its foundry weight to Samsung in 2019, but AMD quickly started seeing wins with its effiencicy on 7nm TSMC and went to move back for Ampere. But AMD had secured the gigantic chunk of 7nm TSMC fab time with its various chips. This forced NVIDIA to split between Samsung (RTX 3080 and others) and then TSMC (higher-end RTX 3090, etc).

AMD gobbling up all that 7nm : AMD is : AMD is gobbling up all that 7nm production at TSMC , between its Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC processors -- then its Radeon RX series graphics cards (both current, and RDNA 2-based next-gen cards) as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X chips are all on 7nm over at TSMC.

GeForce RTX 3080 = 8nm with Samsung : This wasn't meant to happen, but it is -- and NVIDIA has no option but to deal with it. NVIDIA will use Samsung's new 8nm node for at least 3 of its Ampere GPUs (you can : This wasn't meant to happen, but it is -- and NVIDIA has no option but to deal with it. NVIDIA will use Samsung's new 8nm node for at least 3 of its Ampere GPUs (you can read more on that here ), but they won't quite have the power to completely topple Big Navi.

GeForce RTX 3090 = 7nm with TSMC : However, the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 will -- but it'll launch in Q1 2021. This card, is what is being called inside NVIDIA as the trump card.

NVIDIA's trump card: GeForce RTX 3090 will be made on 7nm with TSMC, and this should be 45-60% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. This will be the card that NVIDIA strikes down very, very hard in early 2021. : GeForce RTX 3090 will be made on 7nm with TSMC, and this should be quite the monster indeed with it rumored to be. This will be the card that NVIDIA strikes down very, very hard in early 2021.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

