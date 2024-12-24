This could be the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 PCB, shows gigantic GB202 GPU package

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 features a massive GB202 GPU, 21,760 CUDA cores, and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, offering up to 2.0TB/sec bandwidth. It includes a PCIe 5.0 interface and 600W power capacity. Expected to deliver 50-70% better 4K performance and enhanced ray tracing with DLSS 4, it launches at CES 2025. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 features a massive GB202 GPU, 21,760 CUDA cores, and 32GB of GDDR7 memory, offering up to 2.0TB/sec bandwidth. It includes a PCIe 5.0 interface and 600W power capacity. Expected to deliver 50-70% better 4K performance and enhanced ray tracing with DLSS 4, it launches at CES 2025.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 is just weeks away and while we've had plenty of leaks, now it's time for a gander at the PCB of one of the custom RTX 5090 graphics cards.

In a new post on Chiphell, we're being introduced to a beautifully large PCB with over 40 capacitors and 16 GDDR7 memory modules. The PCB we're looking at is for a custom AIB model of the GeForce RTX 5090, with no visible NVIDIA branding on the PCB itself, so this isn't a Founders Edition or NVIDIA reference model, but a custom AIB card.

We've seen leaks of the GDDR7 memory layout and this new PCB leak lines up with that, with 5 modules on each side (4 on top, 2 below the GPU) with 16 modules in total which would allow for some delicious configurations: 32GB, 48GB, or even 64GB depending on whether 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB GDDR7 memory modules are used.

The new custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and its leaked PCB also show off the new PCIe 5.0 interface, an upgrade from the PCIe 4.0 interface of the RTX 40 series GPUs. The GB202 GPU size, GDDR7 memory layout, and PCIe slot line up with previous leaks... meaning the GeForce RTX 5090 is inching closer to its big unveiling at CES 2025.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 details so far:

Huge GB202 GPU + PCB leaks: We've seen in recent leaks the gigantic GB202, 16 memory modules of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, and the new PCIe 5.0 interface on the latest leaks.

20,000+ CUDA cores: With a rumored 21,760 CUDA cores, we're looking at a big upgrade over the 16,384 inside of the RTX 4090. Not just more CUDA cores, but upgraded Blackwell GPU architecture cores over the current Ada Lovelace GPU cores inside of the RTX 4090.

32GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory: NVIDIA is the first to use the ultra-fast GDDR7 memory standard, with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 pegged to have an incredible 32GB of GDDR7 memory. This is another big upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Up to 2.0TB/sec memory bandwidth: We're hearing that the RTX 5090 will have a monster 512-bit memory bus, which enables an insane ceiling of up to 2.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth if the RTX 5090 uses 32Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. Another giant upgrade over the RTX 4090 which has 1.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth in comparison.

600W of power: Another big upgrade for the RTX 5090 is the 600W of power, which is another 150W of power on top of the 450W TDP of the RTX 4090. We did see custom models and overclocked RTX 4090 cards pushing up to 600W+ of power, but the RTX 5090 is going to be another level again on top of that. Hopefully we see 600W+++ custom AIB models of the RTX 5090.

4K performance: NVIDIA's next-generation ultimate gaming GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090 should have 50-70% more performance across the board compared to the RTX 4090, especially at the higher-end 4K resolution. 4K 120FPS gaming should be an even easier achievement for the RTX 5090 than it is for the RTX 4090. We've got 4K 240FPS coming this year and in 2025, so the RTX 5090 will be the GPU of choice for 4K 240FPS gaming in the future.

RT performance: This is where the biggest performance improvements of the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will come: ray tracing. Expect some rather large 2-3x performance gains using RT, probably 4x or more in some cases with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 against their RTX 40 series counterparts. Throw new DLSS 4 on top, and you've got some wowzers RT performance.

DLSS 4: This is probably my personal favorite part of the excitement of next-gen GPUs from NVIDIA, AI-powered upscaling with a next-gen DLSS 4 that works only on the new Blackwell-based RTX 50 series GPUs. We should expect even higher image quality than offered by DLSS 3.x and new levels of performance with DLSS 4 enabled on a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics card.

Power efficiency: NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 4090 can use anywhere between 450W and 600W of power depending on the model and overclocking, but the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will offer far more performance-per-watt of the leading RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards. Another exciting part to see unravel in the near future.