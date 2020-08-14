This could be our first PCB photo of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090

This is our first picture of NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 and its beefy PCB: triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and more.

This could be our first look at NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 and its beefy PCB, thanks to a new leak over on the NVIDIA subreddit.

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and its leaked PCB is coming from a non-reference board from COLORFUL, which would eventually form into the flagship iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X graphics card.

Diving right into it, you can see that it is a power hungry enthusiast-focused card with a truly bonkers 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector requirement. Wowzers... I don't care that it's over the top, because if the GeForce RTX 3090 truly does offer 50% more performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- then I don't care for thermals and power consumption.

There's something to note here: the purported PCB of the GeForce RTX 3090 here has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and not the 12-pin PCIe power connector that we've seen rumors of.

I think we could see NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition has something special (a new 12-pin PCIe power connector, and I'm sure a few other surprises) while AIB partners can't use the 12-pin connector and instead require 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

We have at least 11 memory modules on the card here -- where if NVIDIA is using dual-sided memory chips (GDDR6 or GDDR6X here) then we're looking at 22 memory modules in total on the GeForce RTX 3090. The 1GB modules would add up to 22GB on a 352-bit memory bus, but we've been hearing rumors of 20GB and 24GB -- not 22GB.

You'll notice an Intel CPU there -- because the leaker placed it there so we can't scope out the NVIDIA GPU underneath and identify it.

Two more things to note, that it seems NVIDIA is changing the NVLink connector on the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, as well as a secondary chip that is found under the GPU. This is interesting, and I really want to know more about what is going on here.

What's NVIDIA doing with all those mentions of 21 ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 ( GPU cores in purported GA102 GPU ), and 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21.

What about "ULTIMATE" ? Well that's the other thing -- does NVIDIA mean this will be the "ultimate graphics card", or does it mean we could expect an ULTIMATE branded graphics card? GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE has a nice ring to it... just saying.

Where can I tune into the GeForce special event? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can ? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can tune in right here

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

