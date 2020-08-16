NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 specs: 10GB GDDR6X, 2.1GHz max GPU clock

Alright, switching gears between the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and its tease of 24GB of GDDR6X memory that Micron has clocked at a ridiculous 21Gbps -- we have the GeForce RTX 3080 with some juicy specs.

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

According to a new Device ID listing confirmed by leaker _rogame on Twitter, we have some preliminary specs on NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080. The new GeForce RTX 3080 will have its GPU clocks at a limit of 2.1GHz -- which is identical to the Turing GPUs which have a 2.1GHz GPU clock ceiling for the most part.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 should have 10GB of GDDR6X which according to these leaked specs, will be clocked at 19Gbps. Micron is making the memory for this batch of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards with Micron providing NVIDIA with some blistering fast 21Gbps chips for its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 (which I really, badly want to be called the RTX 3090 ULTRA or RTX 3090 ULTIMATE).

The 10GB of GDDR6X is used on a 320-bit memory interface, should offer gamers 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This is a gigantic leap over what NVIDIA offered with the 8GB of GDDR6 on the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER -- a massive 53% increase in memory bandwidth with 760GB/sec on the RTX 3080 versus 496GB/sec on the RTX 2080 SUPER.

Our friends at Wccftech have a great graph that shows us all of the differences in memory used, memory clocks, the memory bus, and memory bandwidth between all of NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 30 series Ampere graphics cards. There's a lot of options here, and I think we might be surprised with how high NVIDIA pushes things this time around compared to Pascal and Turing.

GeForce RTX 3080 specs (so far):

Ampere GA102 GPU : What we know so far is that the GeForce RTX 3080 will use the GA102 GPU, or more specifically the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. This packs 4353 CUDA cores, the same amount as the GPU inside of the RTX 2080 Ti.

10GB of GDDR6X @ 19Gbps: The GeForce RTX 3080 will have 10GB of next-gen GDDR6X memory from Micron, clocked at a large 19Gbps on a 320-bit with up to 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This is 53% higher than the 496GB/sec memory bandwidth on the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090 : A juicy leak of the : A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its : I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY : NVIDIA will be using a special : NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards , something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, : But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

More reading:

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading: