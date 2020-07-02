NVIDIA's Ampere GeForce RTX rumor: built on Samsung 8nm, not TSMC 7nm

NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series is being built on Samsung 8nm according to new rumors.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm CDT

In the last 24 hours we've had our first look at the purported GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the form of the custom ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX graphics card... and now we're hearing Ampere GeForce GPUs will be made on Samsung's 8nm node and not the 7nm node by TSMC.

It's an interesting rumor, coming from kopite7kimi on Twitter who has been pretty solid before, who claims NVIDIA will tap the 8LPP silicon fabrication node by South Korean giant Samsung, or Taiwanese giant TSMC. Samsung's new 8LPP node is an extension of Samsung's 10LPP (10nm) node.

Both of them have the same fin pitch, but improvements have been made with gate pitch (6% lower) that results in a transistor density of over 61 million/mm².

  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
NVIDIA's Ampere GeForce RTX rumor: built on Samsung 8nm, not TSMC 7nm 05 | TweakTown.com

Even more reading:

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, techpowerup.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

