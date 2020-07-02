NVIDIA's Ampere GeForce RTX rumor: built on Samsung 8nm, not TSMC 7nm
NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series is being built on Samsung 8nm according to new rumors.
Anthony Garreffa | Jul 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm CDT
In the last 24 hours we've had our first look at the purported GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in the form of the custom ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX graphics card... and now we're hearing Ampere GeForce GPUs will be made on Samsung's 8nm node and not the 7nm node by TSMC.
It's an interesting rumor, coming from kopite7kimi on Twitter who has been pretty solid before, who claims NVIDIA will tap the 8LPP silicon fabrication node by South Korean giant Samsung, or Taiwanese giant TSMC. Samsung's new 8LPP node is an extension of Samsung's 10LPP (10nm) node.
Both of them have the same fin pitch, but improvements have been made with gate pitch (6% lower) that results in a transistor density of over 61 million/mm².
More reading:
- Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
- How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
- Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
- Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
Even more reading:
- Say hello to the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX, maybe
- NVIDIA's new A100 PCIe accelerator: 40GB HBM2e memory, PCIe 4.0 tech
- This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- New GeForce RTX 3090 leaks: 12GB GDDR6X at insane 21Gbps
- GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 rumored to pack 'traversal coprocessor'
- NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon
- GeForce RTX 3090: GA102 consumes 230W, 24GB GDDR6 consumes 60W power
- NVIDIA rumored to use HUGE cooling block on GeForce RTX 3080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 cooler: rumored to cost $150 on its own
- GeForce RTX 3090 rumor: 24GB GDDR6X, would annihilate RTX 2080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080
- This could be our first picture of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card
- AMD and NVIDIA to both launch next-gen GPUs in September 2020
- NVIDIA reportedly drops Tesla brand, too close to Elon Musk's Tesla
- NVIDIA amps up fight against COVID-19 with Ampere-based supercomputer
- NVIDIA DGX A100: 8 x A100 Ampere GPUs, AMD CPU, 15TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA Ampere A100 specs: 54 billion transistors, 40GB HBM2, 7nm TSMC
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, techpowerup.com
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Captain America steps into Fortnite, just in time for July 4
- < PREVIOUS STORY: TeamGroup T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: 5GB/sec reads