Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 Ultra could pack Exynos 1000 chip on 5nm

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra might be the only one to use its new Exynos 1000 chip made on 5nm, others would use Exynos 992.

Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked 2020 event on August 5 where it will be unveiling the new Galaxy Fold, which is reportedly being re-branded to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 -- as well as the new family of Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, which you can read all about here.

But what about the next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphone?

Well, it seems Samsung could be powering the flagship version of its Galaxy S21 family, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with its own Exynos 1000 processor. Samsung's in-house Exynos 1000 processor is reportedly being made on the 5nm node, and would be exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung would reportedly only be using its Exynos 1000 inside of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while the other models (Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+) would use the cheaper, less powerful Exynos 992 chip.

The latest news is coming from MauriQHD on Twitter, who has said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would be powered with the Exynos 1000 SoC while the Galaxy S21 is powered by the Exynos 991/992 while he's unsure on the Galaxy S21+ SoC.